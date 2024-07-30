Realme 13 Series Launches in India: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 120Hz AMOLED Display, & Powerful Cameras

Realme has unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, the Realme 13 Series, in India. The series comprises two models: the Realme 13 Pro Plus and the Realme 13 Pro. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display. However, they differ in camera configurations, with the Realme 13 Pro Plus boasting a triple rear camera system and the Realme 13 Pro sporting a dual rear camera setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 13 Pro Plus is available in Emerald Green and Monet Gold colors and comes in three configurations: 8GB + 256GB (Rs. 29,999), 12GB + 256GB (Rs. 31,999), and 12GB + 512GB (Rs. 33,999).

The Realme 13 Pro is available in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold colors. It offers three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB (Rs. 23,999), 8GB + 256GB (Rs. 25,999), and 12GB + 512GB (Rs. 28,999).

An early bird sale for both models was held on July 30th on Realme’s website and Flipkart. Pre-bookings began on July 31st, and the first official sale is scheduled for August 6th.

Launch offers include a Rs. 3,000 bank discount and a 12-month no-cost EMI option. Realme is also providing an extended one-year warranty for the 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme 13 Pro Plus Specifications

Processor: Octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with Adreno GPU

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Operating System: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel main (OIS) + 50-megapixel periscope telephoto + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Other Features: In-display fingerprint scanner, X-axis linear motor for gaming, dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio

Battery: 5,200mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

Realme 13 Pro Specifications