POCO M6 Plus 5G to Arrive on August 1st: Good Performance, and 108MP Camera on a Budget

POCO is set to launch the highly anticipated POCO M6 Plus 5G in India on August 1st, along with the POCO Buds X1. This new addition to the POCO M series aims to redefine the smartphone experience for budget-conscious users who seek premium features and performance.

Premium Style and Durability

The POCO M6 Plus 5G exudes elegance with its unique dual-sided glass design and stylish ring flash. It boasts a sleek 8.32mm profile, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection, and IP53 water and dust resistance, offering both style and resilience. Choose from sophisticated Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, or classic Graphite Black finishes to match your personality.

Immersive Display and Enhanced Security

Experience visuals like never before on the largest-ever 6.79″ FHD+ display in a 5G phone. With 120Hz Adaptive Sync, your viewing experience will be smooth and immersive. The fast side fingerprint sensor seamlessly integrates security and convenience for effortless unlocking.

Pro-Grade Photography and Low-Light Excellence

Capture stunning photos with the segment’s only 108MP dual rear camera system on a 5G phone. 9-in-1 Pixel Binning technology enhances image quality, while the 13MP front camera ensures stunning selfies. The M6 Plus excels in low-light conditions, ensuring your photos remain clear and vibrant even in challenging lighting.

Powerful Performance and Seamless Multitasking

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, the POCO M6 Plus delivers a blazing-fast 5G experience. With an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of approximately 460K and up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, multitasking and gaming become effortless. It is also the first in the POCO M series to run on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14, for a smooth and optimized user experience.

Stay tuned to POCO’s X account for the official launch on August 1st and get ready to experience the next level of style and performance with the POCO M6 Plus 5G.