Poco Pad: Xiaomi’s Sub-Brand Expands into the Indian Tablet Market

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is gearing up to launch its first tablet, the Poco Pad, in India soon. The tablet boasts impressive specs and is expected to be priced competitively.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, known for its budget-friendly smartphones, is venturing into new territory with the upcoming launch of its first tablet, the Poco Pad. The device, which has already gained traction in the global market, is set to make its debut in India soon, further solidifying Poco’s presence in the country’s competitive tech landscape.

Launch and Pricing Speculations

While Poco has remained tight-lipped about the official launch date and pricing, industry sources suggest that the Poco Pad could hit Indian shelves as early as August. This strategic move is likely aimed at capitalizing on the festive season, a period known for increased consumer spending. As for pricing, Poco is expected to maintain its tradition of offering value-for-money products, making the Poco Pad an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

A Closer Look at the Specs

The Poco Pad is rumored to pack a punch with its impressive specifications. The tablet is said to sport a 12.1-inch 120Hz LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia consumption and productivity tasks. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance even during demanding tasks. The tablet is also expected to offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, games, and files.

Furthermore, the Poco Pad is said to run on Android 14-based HyperOS, potentially offering a unique and optimized user experience. The tablet’s 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support is expected to deliver exceptional battery life, making it ideal for users on the go. Other notable features include dual 8MP cameras, quad speakers, and stylus support, further enhancing the tablet’s versatility.

Poco’s Global Expansion

The Poco Pad’s entry into the Indian market follows its successful global launch in May this year. With its competitive pricing and impressive features, the Poco Pad is poised to disrupt the Indian tablet market, giving established players a run for their money. As Poco continues to expand its product portfolio, consumers can expect more exciting and innovative offerings from the brand in the near future.