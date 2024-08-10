UK Pricing and Pre-Order Offers for the Google Pixel 9 Series Unveiled: A Detailed Look

Leaked UK prices and pre-order deals for the Google Pixel 9 series unveiled. Get the inside scoop on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold prices and special offers.

Following leaks of pricing in the European Union and the United States, the UK prices for the eagerly awaited Google Pixel 9 series have now been revealed. Thanks to a premature publication of the “Terms and conditions” page for the Pixel 9 launch by Vodafone, we now have a more comprehensive understanding of the pricing structure in the UK market.

Pixel 9: Affordable Choices with Storage Upgrades

The standard Pixel 9 is set to retail at £750 for the 128GB model and £894 for the 256GB version. However, those who pre-order between August 13th and September 3rd will be able to acquire the 256GB model at the 128GB price point. This attractive “double the storage” offer appears to be a global promotion for the Pixel 9, mirroring similar deals already observed in France and the US.

Pixel 9 Pro: Premium Options with Flexibility

The Pixel 9 Pro, positioned as a more premium option, carries a price tag of £914 for 128GB and £1,094 for 256GB. Again, the pre-order period offers an enticing upgrade, with the 256GB model available at the 128GB price. Furthermore, the 512GB variant will be offered at a discounted price of £1,022 during the pre-order window, reverting to its standard price of £1,202 thereafter.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Top-Tier Performance with Expansive Storage

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, designed for power users, starts at £1,022 for 128GB and £1,202 for 256GB. Similar to its siblings, the pre-order period presents the 256GB model at the 128GB price. Additionally, the 512GB model sees a temporary price reduction to £1,130 during pre-orders, increasing to £1,310 subsequently. For those requiring vast storage, the 1TB model is available at £1,238 during the pre-order phase, rising to £1,562 after.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Innovation Meets Premium Pricing

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s foray into the foldable smartphone market, is offered in two storage configurations: 256GB for £1,670 and 512GB for £1,850. The pre-order period sweetens the deal by offering the 512GB model at the 256GB price, making it an attractive proposition for early adopters.

Overall, the leaked pricing and promotional offers provide valuable insights into Google’s strategy for the Pixel 9 series in the UK. With competitive pricing and attractive pre-order deals, Google seems poised to capture a significant share of the premium smartphone market.