Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector launched with 8K support, 6700 Lumens, wireless connectivity, OTT apps, voice control, and more for INR 39,999.

Portronics, a popular name in the gadget industry, has introduced its latest offering, the Beem 500 Smart LED Projector. Packed with advanced features like wireless connectivity, built-in streaming apps, and a powerful 6700 Lumens light source, this compact projector is designed to enhance entertainment, gaming, and professional experiences.

Exceptional Resolution and Brightness

The Beem 500 boasts a native 1080p Full HD resolution that can scale up to 8K Ultra HD support, delivering crystal-clear visuals where compatible. Its 6700 Lumens LED lamp, housed in a dust-free sealed optical engine, ensures durability while projecting sharp, vibrant images with high brightness levels.

For home theatre enthusiasts, the projector can display up to a 120-inch screen, providing a cinematic experience for movies, gaming, or professional presentations.

Seamless Connectivity and Sound

The Beem 500 supports wireless connectivity, allowing users to stream content directly from their smartphone, laptop, or tablet. Pre-loaded OTT apps like Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are available for instant entertainment.

The projector features impressive audio through its 16W speakers. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to pair it with external speakers or headphones for an enhanced listening experience.

Its versatile connectivity options include:

HDMI port for gaming consoles and laptops.

Two USB ports for media playback from external drives.

An Ethernet (RJ45) port for stable wired internet.

AUX output for connecting external audio systems.

Intelligent Features for Easy Setup

Designed for user-friendly operation, the Beem 500 includes Intelligent Screen Alignment with auto keystone adjustment and automatic focus, ensuring a rectangular and sharp display. The Smart Obstacle Detection feature further enhances viewing by detecting and bypassing obstacles between the projector and the screen.

Adding convenience, the voice-enabled remote control allows users to search for their favorite movies and shows using voice commands. It also includes quick-access buttons for popular OTT apps, making navigation effortless.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector is available in two color options: black and white. It is priced at an introductory offer of INR 39,999 and comes with a 12-month warranty. Customers can purchase it on the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading offline and online stores.