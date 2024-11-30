Prepare Your Organization for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Cybersecurity Tips

Protect your organization this Black Friday and Cyber Monday with practical cybersecurity tips to prevent phishing attacks, card fraud, and malicious links.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, businesses face heightened cybersecurity risks. According to a Sophos report, malicious emails were responsible for 25% of ransomware attacks in critical sectors, making them the second most common cause. During peak shopping days, this threat escalates significantly.

Employees shopping online from work devices during Cyber Monday may inadvertently expose organizations to phishing attacks or malicious links. Here’s how to safeguard your organization during this high-risk period.

Use an Ad Blocker for Safer Browsing

Ad blockers like uBlock Origin and Ghostery not only enhance your privacy but also block potentially harmful advertisements. These tools prevent malicious links while improving browsing speed and reducing bandwidth usage.

Enable Private Browsing or Incognito Mode

Using private browsing in Firefox or incognito mode in Chrome ensures your shopping habits aren’t tracked. This feature blocks tracking cookies and protects your privacy.

Make Your Browser Privacy-Smart

Install tools like the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Privacy Badger to block invisible trackers and automatically enhance your online security.

Avoid Linking Accounts Across Services

Refrain from using “Sign in with Facebook” or “Sign in with Google” on e-commerce sites. Creating separate logins protects your privacy by limiting data sharing with tech giants.

Opt for Guest Login When Possible

Use guest logins on e-commerce platforms when offered. This minimizes shared personal details and reduces risks in case of data breaches.

Avoid Storing Credit Card Details

Don’t save your credit card information on e-commerce sites unless absolutely necessary. This precaution ensures your details remain safe even if the site is compromised.

Use Temporary or One-Time Credit Card Numbers

Many financial institutions provide temporary or single-use credit card numbers. These numbers offer added protection against card fraud and unauthorized use.

Pay with Credit, Not Debit

Opt for credit cards over debit cards during online shopping. Credit cards offer enhanced protection and easier dispute resolution in case of fraud.

Be Wary of Unsolicited Messages

Avoid shopping through links sent via social media or chat apps. These could lead to fake websites designed to steal your payment data and personal information.

Verify Emails Offering Deals

Ignore emails with deals that appear too good to be true or come from unknown businesses. Such emails may be phishing attempts designed to trick you into sharing sensitive information.

Safeguard Your Organization This Shopping Season

Taking small steps—like using ad blockers, enabling private browsing, and avoiding unsolicited deals—can significantly reduce the risk of cybersecurity threats during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.