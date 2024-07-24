Prime Video Unveils Enhanced Streaming Experience: A Closer Look

Prime Video is simplifying the streaming experience with a global rollout of user experience improvements. These enhancements are designed to streamline navigation, personalize content discovery, and clarify which content is included with Prime membership.

Key Improvements

Content-Focused Navigation: A new navigation bar prioritizes content types (“Home,” “Movies,” “TV Shows,” “Live TV”) and active add-on subscriptions. A dedicated “Prime” section highlights titles included with Prime membership.

Hero Rotator for Instant Access: The hero rotator below the navigation bar showcases a mix of subscription, rental, and promotional content, allowing one-click access.

Streamlined Add-On Management: Easily browse, sign up for, and manage add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar, with personalized recommendations.

Enhanced Recommendations & Clarity: Generative AI, powered by Amazon Bedrock, delivers tailored content suggestions. Clearer labeling distinguishes Prime-included content from additional purchases.

Effortless Streaming Experience: Enjoy smooth animations, transitions, and video previews while browsing on living room devices.

A Commitment to Customer Feedback

Kam Keshmiri, VP of Design at Prime Video, emphasized that these improvements address customer feedback for a more intuitive streaming experience. The goal is to make it easier for users to discover and enjoy content across the platform.

Prime Video’s Extensive Content Library

Prime Video offers a vast collection of Indian and international content, including original series (e.g., Mirzapur, The Family Man), movies (Shershaah, Gehraiyaan), and global hits (Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The platform also provides add-on subscriptions like Lionsgate Play and Discovery+, and rental options for newer releases.

Ongoing Innovation

These updates mark the beginning of Prime Video’s continued efforts to refine the user experience. The company is committed to innovating based on customer feedback to ensure seamless navigation and discovery of content.