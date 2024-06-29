HPE and NVIDIA Partner to Accelerate Generative AI Adoption in Enterprises

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NVIDIA announced a significant collaboration at HPE Discover 2024, aimed at simplifying and accelerating the adoption of generative AI technologies within enterprises. The partnership introduces “NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE,” a comprehensive suite of AI solutions designed to address the unique challenges businesses face in deploying and scaling AI initiatives.

HPE Private Cloud AI: A Turnkey Solution for Generative AI

Central to this partnership is the HPE Private Cloud AI, a fully integrated and managed private cloud infrastructure tailored for generative AI workloads. This solution seamlessly combines NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI computing, networking, and software capabilities with HPE’s robust AI storage, compute resources, and the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. By offering a cohesive and optimized environment, HPE Private Cloud AI enables organizations to rapidly develop, deploy, and manage generative AI applications while maintaining control over their data and infrastructure.

Key Features of HPE Private Cloud AI

Support for diverse AI workloads: The solution caters to various AI tasks, including inference, fine-tuning, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), allowing businesses to leverage their proprietary data effectively.

The solution caters to various AI tasks, including inference, fine-tuning, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), allowing businesses to leverage their proprietary data effectively. Enhanced enterprise control: HPE Private Cloud AI prioritizes data privacy, security, and governance, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected within the enterprise’s environment.

HPE Private Cloud AI prioritizes data privacy, security, and governance, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected within the enterprise’s environment. Cloud-like experience: The platform incorporates ITOps and AIOps capabilities, delivering a user-friendly experience similar to public cloud offerings while retaining the benefits of a private cloud.

The platform incorporates ITOps and AIOps capabilities, delivering a user-friendly experience similar to public cloud offerings while retaining the benefits of a private cloud. Flexible consumption options: To accommodate future AI growth and evolving business needs, HPE Private Cloud AI offers adaptable consumption models that align with organizations’ financial strategies.

Expanding Hardware Support and Ecosystem Collaboration

In addition to the private cloud offering, HPE is expanding its hardware portfolio to support NVIDIA’s latest GPUs, CPUs, and Superchips, including the powerful NVIDIA H200 NVL Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform. This expanded hardware ecosystem enables enterprises to build high-performance AI infrastructure tailored to their specific requirements.

The partnership has also garnered support from leading global system integrators such as Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, who have committed to integrating the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio into their service offerings. This collaboration ensures that businesses have access to expert guidance and implementation support throughout their generative AIjourney.

Addressing Challenges and Unleashing AI Potential

HPE CEO Antonio Neri highlighted the partnership’s mission to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of generative AI while mitigating the complexities and risks often associated with fragmented AI technologies. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the unprecedented level of integration between the two companies’ technologies, creating a unified and streamlined approach to generative AI adoption.

The HPE Private Cloud AI solution is expected to be generally available in the fall of 2024, alongside new HPE ProLiant servers optimized for NVIDIA’s latest GPU technologies. This comprehensive offering is poised to reshape the enterprise AI landscape by providing a robust, scalable, and secure platform for organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI in their operations.