Pulze Launches Infinity P7 Smartwatch in India for Rs 2,899

Pulze introduced the Infinity P7 Smartwatch in India, priced at Rs 2,899. The device is designed to cater to the needs of individuals looking for advanced wearable technology. It comes in three colors: black, cream, and orange, and features AI voice assistance. The launch includes a special offer for students, who can avail discounts by verifying their student status on Pulze’s website.

Key Highlights:

Available in black, cream, and orange with AI voice assistance.

Features zinc alloy and tempered glass for durability.

Special student discount available upon verifying student status.

Equipped with a HD AMOLED display and comprehensive health tracking functionalities.

Offers up to 7 days of battery life and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Pulze, a company in the wearable technology industry, announced the availability of its Infinity P7 Smartwatch in India. The smartwatch, available for Rs 2,899, is designed with zinc alloy and tempered glass for durability and is available in three color variants. Ravi Chauhan, the founder of Pulze, highlighted the significance of the launch for the brand and the positive response from pre-bookings. The smartwatch aims to make advanced technology accessible to a broader audience, with a particular focus on students through exclusive discounts.

The Infinity P7 features a sleek design with a 1.96-inch HD AMOLED screen, offering a vibrant display and full touch functionality. It is powered by the Jerry 7012A6S chipset, supported by 640KB RAM, 2MB ROM, and 128M Flash memory for efficient operation. The smartwatch provides Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for connectivity, alongside comprehensive health tracking capabilities through a gravity sensor and LC11S heart rate sensor. It boasts up to 7 days of battery life, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, and includes functionalities such as Bluetooth calling, voice control, and NFC payments.

The Infinity P7 Smartwatch is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, with plans to expand to other platforms.