Home News Rakshabandhan Gifting: Audio-Technica’s Top Picks for Music Lovers

Rakshabandhan Gifting: Audio-Technica’s Top Picks for Music Lovers

Celebrate Rakshabandhan with Audio-Technica's top audio picks! Explore wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, and turntables for a perfect musical gift.

By
Vishal Jain
-
Rakshabandhan Gifting Audio-Technica's Top Picks for Music Lovers

This Rakshabandhan, celebrate the bond of music with Audio-Technica’s curated selection of audio gifts, designed to resonate with every music lover’s heart.

ATH-SQ1TW Wireless Earbuds

Unleash Unmatched Sound

These sleek and compact earbuds provide a superior audio experience with powerful bass and crystal-clear mids and highs, perfect for the sibling who loves to groove on the go. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while the long-lasting battery and quick charge capabilities keep the music going. With intuitive touch controls and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are ideal for any lifestyle.

Key Features:

  • Superior sound quality with powerful bass and clear mids and highs
  • Ergonomic design for a secure and comfortable fit
  • Long battery life with quick charge capabilities
  • Touch sensor controls for easy operation
  • IPX4 water resistance, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities

ATH-SR30BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Immerse in Pristine Audio

For the sibling who seeks an immersive audio experience, the ATH-SR30BT headphones deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass and impressive detail. With up to 70 hours of battery life, these lightweight and comfortable headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. The built-in controls offer easy access to music and calls, while the foldable design ensures easy portability.

Key Features:

  • High-fidelity audio with deep bass and detailed sound
  • Up to 70 hours of continuous use on a full charge
  • Lightweight and comfortable design for extended wear
  • Built-in controls for easy access to music and calls
  • Foldable design for convenient portability

AT-LP60X Turntables

Rediscover the Magic of Vinyl

Gift the joy of analog music with the AT-LP60X turntable, a perfect pick for both beginners and seasoned vinyl enthusiasts. This fully automatic belt-drive turntable delivers rich, warm sound, bringing out the best in every vinyl record. Its user-friendly design, sleek aesthetics, and built-in pre-amplifier make it an excellent addition to any home setup.

Key Features:

  • Fully automatic belt-drive turntable with two speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM
  • Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter for reduced vibration
  • Redesigned tonearm base and head shell for improved tracking and reduced resonance
  • Built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier for easy connection to home stereo systems
  • Sleek, stylish design that complements any room décor
  • This Rakshabandhan, make it special with a gift that speaks volumes. Choose Audio
  • Technica, and let the music strengthen your bond.

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here