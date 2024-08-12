Rakshabandhan Gifting: Audio-Technica’s Top Picks for Music Lovers

This Rakshabandhan, celebrate the bond of music with Audio-Technica’s curated selection of audio gifts, designed to resonate with every music lover’s heart.
ATH-SQ1TW Wireless Earbuds
Unleash Unmatched Sound
These sleek and compact earbuds provide a superior audio experience with powerful bass and crystal-clear mids and highs, perfect for the sibling who loves to groove on the go. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while the long-lasting battery and quick charge capabilities keep the music going. With intuitive touch controls and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are ideal for any lifestyle.
Key Features:
- Superior sound quality with powerful bass and clear mids and highs
- Ergonomic design for a secure and comfortable fit
- Long battery life with quick charge capabilities
- Touch sensor controls for easy operation
- IPX4 water resistance, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities
ATH-SR30BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Immerse in Pristine Audio
For the sibling who seeks an immersive audio experience, the ATH-SR30BT headphones deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass and impressive detail. With up to 70 hours of battery life, these lightweight and comfortable headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. The built-in controls offer easy access to music and calls, while the foldable design ensures easy portability.
Key Features:
- High-fidelity audio with deep bass and detailed sound
- Up to 70 hours of continuous use on a full charge
- Lightweight and comfortable design for extended wear
- Built-in controls for easy access to music and calls
- Foldable design for convenient portability
AT-LP60X Turntables
Rediscover the Magic of Vinyl
Gift the joy of analog music with the AT-LP60X turntable, a perfect pick for both beginners and seasoned vinyl enthusiasts. This fully automatic belt-drive turntable delivers rich, warm sound, bringing out the best in every vinyl record. Its user-friendly design, sleek aesthetics, and built-in pre-amplifier make it an excellent addition to any home setup.
Key Features:
- Fully automatic belt-drive turntable with two speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM
- Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter for reduced vibration
- Redesigned tonearm base and head shell for improved tracking and reduced resonance
- Built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier for easy connection to home stereo systems
- Sleek, stylish design that complements any room décor
- This Rakshabandhan, make it special with a gift that speaks volumes. Choose Audio
- Technica, and let the music strengthen your bond.