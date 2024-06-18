Google Play Store to Automatically Open New Apps After Download: What You Need to Know

Google is gearing up to introduce a new feature in the Play Store that will change how you interact with newly downloaded apps. Soon, apps you install from the Play Store may open automatically after the installation process is complete.

How Will This Work?

Currently, when you download an app from the Play Store, you’re given two options: “Open” or “Uninstall.” With this new feature, dubbed “App Auto Open,” the app will launch on its own after it’s successfully installed.

This change was discovered by tech enthusiasts who were examining pre-release versions of the Play Store app (version 41.4.19). They found code that indicates the feature will likely be enabled by default, but users will have the option to turn it off if they prefer.

Notification and Settings

When App Auto Open is active, you’ll see a notification banner at the top of your screen for about five seconds. This notification may also trigger a sound or vibration, depending on your phone’s settings. Users will be able to customize these alerts, including the ability to silence them.

Why the Change?

While Google hasn’t officially announced the feature yet, it’s likely aimed at making the app installation process more seamless. For some, automatically opening the new app could be helpful, especially if they forget to launch it manually.

However, some users may find this change intrusive. The good news is that it will be optional, so you’ll have control over whether it’s turned on or not.

When Will It Roll Out?

The App Auto Open feature is still in the testing phase, so there’s no exact date for when it will be available to everyone. However, given that it’s already present in the code of recent Play Store versions, we can expect it to roll out to all users soon.