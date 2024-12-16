Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Certification, Realme 14x Chipset Announced Before Launch

Realme 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Certification, Realme 14x Chipset Announced Before Launch
Realme 14 Pro+ emerges on 3C with details ahead of the official launch, alongside the Realme 14x chipset reveal. Launch dates and specs confirmed.

The upcoming launch of the Realme 14 series is generating buzz as the Realme 14x is set to make its debut on December 18th. The series also includes the eagerly anticipated Realme 14 Pro models, which have been officially teased. Adding to the excitement, a new Realme device has surfaced on China’s 3C certification site, hinting at some intriguing features.

Unveiling the Chipset and Charging Specs

The Realme 14x is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, enhancing its capabilities with 5G network support. This announcement comes ahead of its market introduction, positioning the handset as a powerful option for users. Furthermore, it boasts a substantial 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, promising long-lasting performance and quick recharge times.

3C Certification Insights

A recent 3C certification listing, identified by the model number RMX5050, has potentially unveiled the Realme 14 Pro+. Although the marketing name remains under wraps, this model follows another probable entry in the series, the Realme 14 Pro (RMX5055), which also appeared in the certification earlier. The details revealed include an 80W fast charging capability, echoing the specifications of its predecessors.

Advanced Camera and Display Features

According to leaks from tipster DigitalChatStation on Weibo, the Realme 14 Pro+ is expected to be equipped with an impressive camera setup. This includes a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x zoom capabilities. There are also whispers of a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is rumored to boast a quad-curved screen, a durable plastic frame, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Additional Details and Availability

The Realme 14 Pro is projected to launch in India by January, with the possibility of a new Realme 14 Pro Lite variant being introduced. As for the Realme 14x, it will be available through Flipkart and the Realme website in a choice of black, red, and gold colors. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, setting a new standard in its segment with an IP69 rating for exceptional water and dust resistance.

