Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 6,000mAh Battery; Leaks Reveal More Specs

16/12/2024
Gauri
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 6,000mAh Battery; Leaks Reveal More Specs
Leaked specs of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra suggest a 6.82-inch 2K display, 6,000mAh battery, and a powerful camera system with optical zoom. The device may also feature an IP69 rating for enhanced durability.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is poised to set a new benchmark in smartphone innovation with its robust design and cutting-edge technology. Recently launched globally, including in India, the Oppo Find X8 series has captured considerable attention. The series initially introduced the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, and now, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to be the next exciting addition.

Advanced Display and Security Features

Anticipation is high for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, expected to be the Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 6,000mAh Battery; Leaks Reveal More Specs to the earlier Oppo Find X7 Ultra. Leaks suggest this model will boast a 6.82-inch 2K display that promises stunning visual clarity. Enhancing user security, the device is likely to incorporate an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor seamlessly integrated beneath the screen.

Durability and Performance

Notably, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra might come equipped with an IP69 rating, indicating its ability to resist high-pressure water jets and dust ingress. This durability makes it suitable for a variety of environmental conditions. Additionally, it is expected to support 80W or 90W fast charging, which complements its substantial 6,000mAh battery, ensuring that the device keeps up with the needs of power users.

Camera Capabilities

The camera technology in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could be particularly impressive. Following in the footsteps of devices like the Huawei Mate 70 series, this phone might feature a spectral red maple primary color camera. Its comprehensive camera setup is rumored to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and dual 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lenses with 3x and 6x optical zoom capabilities, respectively.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra appears to be shaping up as a formidable contender in the high-end smartphone market, thanks to its potential features like a 2K display, robust 6,000mAh battery, and superior durability with an IP69 rating. Its advanced camera system could set new standards for mobile photography, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and professional photographers. As we await official confirmation, the anticipation around the Oppo Find X8 Ultra continues to build, promising to deliver a combination of performance, innovation, and style.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Gauri

Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning PC-Tablet a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
View all stories
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More! Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker. Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!