Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

29/10/2024
Srishti Gulati
29/10/2024
Leaked Price and Impressive Specs Ahead of Launch
Realme GT 7 Pro price leaks reveal potential affordability for this Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship. Launching November 4th, it boasts a 6.78-inch OLED display, 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 6500mAh battery.

Realme is set to launch its highly anticipated flagship phone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, on November 4th in China, followed by a global release later in the month.

Leaked Price Point

Even before its official launch, the Realme GT 7 Pro price has seemingly been revealed. A poster circulating on a Chinese e-commerce platform, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, indicates a starting price of 3,999 yuan, which roughly translates to ₹47,000. This competitive pricing strategy positions the Realme GT 7 Pro as a potentially more affordable option compared to other Snapdragon 8 Elite phones predicted to exceed the 4,000 yuan mark.

High-End Specs at a Competitive Price

While brands like Xiaomi and iQOO are expected to increase prices for their Snapdragon 8 Elite offerings, Realme’s decision to keep the GT 7 Pro below the 4,000 yuan threshold could be a game-changer. This strategic move may attract consumers seeking top-tier performance without the hefty price tag.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications

Display and Performance: The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, promising a smooth and immersive visual experience. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ensures exceptional performance.

Battery and Camera:

A robust 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support guarantees long-lasting usage. The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 16MP front camera and a triple rear camera system with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

Additional Features:

Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers a range of features, including an IR blaster, a metal frame, and IP68/69 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability. It will be available in three color options: Mars Design (Orange), Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White.

