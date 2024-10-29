iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Date, Specs, Price – Latest Leaks

The iQOO Neo 10 series is expected to launch soon, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Dimensity 9400, 6,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a 1.5K AMOLED display. Learn more about its rumored specs and potential launch timeline.

While the iQOO 13 series is set to launch in China tomorrow, rumors suggest that the iQOO Neo 10 series may be arriving sooner than expected. Originally anticipated for a December release, a recent leak from a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, indicates a possible November launch for the iQOO Neo 10. This contradicts information from another tipster, Smart Pikachu, who predicted a December launch.

Launch Timeline

The conflicting information leaves the exact launch date of the iQOO Neo 10 series uncertain. However, it is widely anticipated to arrive before the end of the year. If the November launch holds true, this would be earlier than the previous iQOO Neo 9 series, which launched in China on December 27th.

Expected Features

The iQOO Neo 10 is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the iQOO Neo 10 Pro may feature the newer MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Both phones are expected to boast impressive battery life, with batteries exceeding 6,000mAh and 100W fast charging support.

In terms of display, the iQOO Neo 10 series is likely to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display and a sleek metal middle frame. The devices are expected to run Android 15 with OriginOS 5 out of the box.

Positioning and Performance

The iQOO Neo 10 series will be positioned as premium mid-range phones, offering a more affordable alternative to the flagship iQOO 13 series. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which was lauded for its exceptional performance, the iQOO Neo 10 series is anticipated to deliver a similarly impressive user experience.

The iQOO Neo 10 series promises to be an exciting addition to the mid-range smartphone market. With powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and impressive displays, the new devices are poised to deliver a compelling user experience. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, the anticipation surrounding the iQOO Neo 10 series is high, and it will be interesting to see how it measures up against its predecessor and competitors.