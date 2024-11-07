Realme GT 7 Pro to Feature Enhanced Gaming Capabilities

Realme GT 7 Pro launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite, GT Mode 2.0, VC Cooling, and 120FPS MOBA gaming. Experience ultimate mobile gaming performance.

Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India on November 26th, marking the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite phone in the country. The company has revealed key features through microsites on Amazon and Realme.com, highlighting the phone’s gaming capabilities.

Enhanced Gaming with Realme GT Mode 2.0

The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts Realme GT Mode 2.0, a performance-enhancing toolbox. This mode allows users to optimize CPU, GPU, and memory performance, adjust display refresh rate, fine-tune haptics, and improve app launch speed. It also includes power-saving and eye comfort profiles for extended gaming sessions.

Realme GT Mode 2.0 utilizes AI for dynamic frame rate optimization with a feature called AI Super Frame. This technology intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on the demands of the game, ensuring smooth visuals during graphically intensive scenes while conserving power during less demanding periods. Realme claims this allows for 120FPS MOBA gaming (though specific titles haven’t been confirmed) and up to 60FPS in RPGs.

In addition to refresh rate optimization, AI Super Resolution upscales 720P game frames to a sharper 1.5K resolution.

Advanced Cooling for Sustained Performance

To manage heat generated during intense gaming, the Realme GT 7 Pro incorporates a VC Cooling system. Realme asserts that this phone has the largest VC cooling board among all Snapdragon 8 Elite phones. The 11,480 mm² vapor chamber effectively dissipates heat, with Realme claiming a 30 percent improvement in heat transfer and 400 percent increase in thermal conductivity.

Benchmarking the Realme GT 7 Pro

Early GFXBench tests show the Realme GT 7 Pro achieving 60FPS in both the Manhattan 3.0 and T-Rex benchmarks. However, further testing is needed to confirm full compatibility and assess the device’s maximum potential.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip has shown impressive performance in other tests, and a comprehensive analysis will be included in the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro review.