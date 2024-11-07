Realme GT 7 Pro to Feature Enhanced Gaming Capabilities

07/11/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Realme GT 7 Pro to Feature Enhanced Gaming Capabilities
Realme GT 7 Pro launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite, GT Mode 2.0, VC Cooling, and 120FPS MOBA gaming. Experience ultimate mobile gaming performance.

Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India on November 26th, marking the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite phone in the country. The company has revealed key features through microsites on Amazon and Realme.com, highlighting the phone’s gaming capabilities.

Enhanced Gaming with Realme GT Mode 2.0

The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts Realme GT Mode 2.0, a performance-enhancing toolbox. This mode allows users to optimize CPU, GPU, and memory performance, adjust display refresh rate, fine-tune haptics, and improve app launch speed. It also includes power-saving and eye comfort profiles for extended gaming sessions.

Realme GT Mode 2.0 utilizes AI for dynamic frame rate optimization with a feature called AI Super Frame. This technology intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on the demands of the game, ensuring smooth visuals during graphically intensive scenes while conserving power during less demanding periods. Realme claims this allows for 120FPS MOBA gaming (though specific titles haven’t been confirmed) and up to 60FPS in RPGs.

In addition to refresh rate optimization, AI Super Resolution upscales 720P game frames to a sharper 1.5K resolution.

Advanced Cooling for Sustained Performance

To manage heat generated during intense gaming, the Realme GT 7 Pro incorporates a VC Cooling system. Realme asserts that this phone has the largest VC cooling board among all Snapdragon 8 Elite phones. The 11,480 mm² vapor chamber effectively dissipates heat, with Realme claiming a 30 percent improvement in heat transfer and 400 percent increase in thermal conductivity.

Benchmarking the Realme GT 7 Pro

Early GFXBench tests show the Realme GT 7 Pro achieving 60FPS in both the Manhattan 3.0 and T-Rex benchmarks. However, further testing is needed to confirm full compatibility and assess the device’s maximum potential.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip has shown impressive performance in other tests, and a comprehensive analysis will be included in the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro review.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Camera Phones to Buy Under ₹20,000 in November 2024
Best Camera Phones to Buy Under ₹20,000 in November 2024
Android 15 Features: Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade from Android 14
Android 15 Features: Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade from Android 14
5 Best Smartphone Under 20,000 in November 2024
5 Best Smartphone Under 20,000 in November 2024
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
View all stories
Best Camera Phones to Buy Under ₹20,000 in November 2024 Android 15 Features: Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade from Android 14 5 Best Smartphone Under 20,000 in November 2024 5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024 5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection 5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now