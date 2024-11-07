OPPO Find X8 Series Redefines Smartphone Photography with Innovative Camera System

OPPO is set to launch the Find X8 Series, promising a groundbreaking smartphone photography experience. The series introduces a dual periscope camera system, a world-first, alongside cutting-edge AI features and impressive hardware.

Dual Periscope Camera System

The Find X8 Series boasts the world’s first dual periscope camera system, featuring both 3x and 6x optical zoom capabilities. This innovative design allows for a slimmer and lighter camera system while maintaining exceptional image quality.

The 3x telephoto lens utilizes a 50MP LYT-600 sensor and a Triple Prism Folded Lens, reducing weight and size compared to previous models.

The 6x periscope camera is equipped with a 50MP IMX858 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharp images even in low-light conditions.

The primary 50MP camera features Sony’s LYT-808 sensor with a two-layer transistor pixel structure for enhanced dynamic range and low-light performance.

2-DOL HDR and HyperTone Image Engine

The Find X8 Series introduces 2-DOL HDR technology, capturing two sets of exposure data simultaneously for improved dynamic range and sharper images, especially for moving subjects. The HyperTone

Image Engine further enhances image quality by performing lossless computational adjustments on RAW sensor data, preserving details and ensuring accurate color representation.

AI-Backed Telescope Zoom

The AI Telescope Zoom utilizes AI algorithms and generative AI models to enable zooming up to 120x while maintaining clarity. Different AI models are employed at various zoom levels to optimize image quality and detail preservation.

Unmatched Video Quality

The Find X8 Series supports Dolby Vision capture, allowing for frame-by-frame brightness and contrast adjustments. With a 12-bit processing pipeline, the camera captures over a billion colors, resulting in vibrant and immersive videos.

Additional Features