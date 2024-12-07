Realme Neo 7 set to launch on December 11: 3 key features officially revealed

Realme Neo 7 launching in China on December 11th with Dimensity 9300 Plus, 7000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and a 50MP camera.

Realme is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme Neo 7, in China on December 11th. This comes after the successful launch of the company’s flagship phone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. Ahead of the launch, Realme has been teasing key features of the Neo 7 online, generating significant buzz among tech enthusiasts.

Display

The Realme Neo 7 will sport a custom-made S2 professional-grade gaming display developed in collaboration with BOE. This display boasts 8T LTPO flagship technology, an impressive peak brightness of 6000 nits, HDR support, and a 2600Hz touch response rate. For added user comfort, the display also includes TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection with DC dimming, ensuring comfortable viewing even during extended use.

Performance

Powering the Realme Neo 7 is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset. This powerful processor will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for all your needs.

Battery

The device houses a substantial 7000mAh battery with 80-watt fast charging support, promising extended usage and minimal downtime.

Camera

In terms of optics, the Realme Neo 7 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel lens. For selfies, the phone will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

While these key features have been officially revealed, further details about the Realme Neo 7 will be unveiled at its official launch in China. Although a subsequent launch in India is anticipated, Realme has yet to confirm any plans.