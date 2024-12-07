OnePlus 12 Now Available for Under Rs 52,000 with Bank Offers

Grab the OnePlus 12 for under Rs 52,000 with bank offers on Croma and Amazon. This flagship smartphone boasts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Adreno 750 GPU, and a powerful camera setup.

The OnePlus 12, a flagship smartphone, has been launched with a starting price of Rs 64,999 in India. However, online platforms like Croma and Amazon are offering it at a discounted price of Rs 58,999. Furthermore, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 7,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 51,999. This deal also includes no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months. Customers can further reduce the cost by trading in their old devices.

Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with the Adreno 750 GPU, and a Cryo-velocity cooling system. The device comes with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and is promised 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches. A 5,400 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging ensures long-lasting usage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor, a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B periscopic lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 shooter. For selfies, it has a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Should You Buy It?

While the OnePlus 12 offers a compelling package, those who can wait might consider holding out for the OnePlus 13, which is expected to launch next month.

The OnePlus 12 presents a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market, particularly with the current discounts available. Its powerful performance, impressive display, and advanced camera system make it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts. However, the imminent arrival of the OnePlus 13 might give potential buyers pause. Ultimately, the decision rests on individual needs and priorities. If you’re seeking a top-tier device at a more affordable price point, the OnePlus 12 with the current deals is certainly worth considering. But if you’re willing to wait and see what the next generation brings, holding out for the OnePlus 13 might be the preferable choice.