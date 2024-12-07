OnePlus 12 Now Available for Under Rs 52,000 with Bank Offers

07/12/2024
Srishti Gulati
2 Min Read
Add Comment
OnePlus 12 Now Available for Under Rs 52,000 with Bank Offers
Grab the OnePlus 12 for under Rs 52,000 with bank offers on Croma and Amazon. This flagship smartphone boasts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Adreno 750 GPU, and a powerful camera setup.

The OnePlus 12, a flagship smartphone, has been launched with a starting price of Rs 64,999 in India. However, online platforms like Croma and Amazon are offering it at a discounted price of Rs 58,999. Furthermore, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 7,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 51,999. This deal also includes no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months. Customers can further reduce the cost by trading in their old devices.

Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with the Adreno 750 GPU, and a Cryo-velocity cooling system. The device comes with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and is promised 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches. A 5,400 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging ensures long-lasting usage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor, a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B periscopic lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 shooter. For selfies, it has a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Should You Buy It?

While the OnePlus 12 offers a compelling package, those who can wait might consider holding out for the OnePlus 13, which is expected to launch next month.

The OnePlus 12 presents a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market, particularly with the current discounts available. Its powerful performance, impressive display, and advanced camera system make it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts. However, the imminent arrival of the OnePlus 13 might give potential buyers pause. Ultimately, the decision rests on individual needs and priorities. If you’re seeking a top-tier device at a more affordable price point, the OnePlus 12 with the current deals is certainly worth considering. But if you’re willing to wait and see what the next generation brings, holding out for the OnePlus 13 might be the preferable choice.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Srishti Gulati

Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!
Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!
View all stories
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More! Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More! Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!