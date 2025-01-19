Realme P3: A New Contender with a Massive Battery

Realme is expanding its P series with the upcoming Realme P3. Following the P2 Pro launched in September of last year, the P3 series is expected to include multiple models: the P3, P3 Pro, and P3 Ultra. While the P2 Pro was the sole model in its lineup, the P3 series seems to be taking a page from the P1 series by offering multiple options.

Battery and Charging

One of the most notable features of the Realme P3 is its substantial battery upgrade. Leaked information reveals a 5,860mAh battery, a significant increase from the 5,000mAh battery in the Realme P1 and the 5,200mAh battery in the Realme P2 Pro. Despite the larger battery, the Realme P3 will support 45W fast charging, similar to the Realme P1 and the recently launched Realme 14 Pro. This combination promises a noticeable improvement in battery life while maintaining a competitive charging speed.

Storage and Performance

The Realme P3 is rumored to come in three storage configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB, mirroring the options available for the Realme P1. It is likely that Realme will continue to use UFS 3.1 storage in the P3, ensuring fast app loading times.

While the chipset for the Realme P3 remains unknown, Realme has traditionally used Snapdragon chips for its Pro models and MediaTek Dimensity chips for other devices. The Realme P1 utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) chip, and the P3 is anticipated to offer a similar level of performance with a newer chip.

Design and Availability

The Realme P3 is expected to be available in three colors: Nebula Pink, Comet Grey, and Space Silver. More information about the P3 Pro and P3 Ultra can be found in separate reports.

Source.