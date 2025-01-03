OPPO Reno13 Series to Launch with Cutting-Edge AI Features, Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350

Discover OPPO Reno13 Series with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, offering AI photography, productivity tools, and flagship performance. Launching January 9, 2025.

OPPO India is set to introduce its Reno13 Series on January 9, 2025, marking a significant milestone in AI-powered smartphones. Designed to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) more accessible, the Reno13 Series combines advanced AI features in imaging and productivity with an affordable price range, solidifying its position in the Indian market.

AI Photography Features

The Reno13 Series redefines smartphone photography with a suite of innovative AI-powered features. It introduces tools like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser 2.0, enabling users to edit photos with ease.

AI Livephoto: Records 1.5 seconds of video before and after a photo is taken in 2K hi-def resolution. Users can extract single frames optimized for the ProXDR display, offering ultra-clear visuals in 1.07 billion colors.

AI Clarity Enhancer: Enhances image sharpness even at 10X digital zoom, ensuring no details are lost during cropping or composition adjustments.

AI Unblur: Restores clarity and color to blurry images, capturing intricate details like pet fur in motion.

AI Reflection Remover: Eliminates unwanted reflections in photos taken through glass, delivering clear and distraction-free results.

AI Eraser 2.0: Effortlessly removes photobombers or unwanted objects, leaving only the perfect memory.

Advanced Portrait Enhancements

The AI Imaging technology of the Reno13 Series is equipped to enhance portraits and group photos:

AI Portrait: Identifies up to 10 faces in a frame and uses AI-generated content (AIGC) to refine facial details, contours, and hair.

AI Night Portrait: Enhances low-light portraits by reducing noise and improving facial sharpness.

AI Clear Face: Produces blemish-free yet natural results with enhanced skin texture, hair, and eyebrow detailing.

AI Best Face: Automatically fixes closed eyes in group photos for the perfect shot.

AI Studio App and Creativity Tools

The AI Studio app powered by a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) takes creativity to the next level:

AI Reimage: Offers over 20 templates for photo transformations, such as classic paintings and cartoon styles.

AI Motion: Converts static images into animated moments, adding a lively touch to still photos.

Powerful Cameras

The Reno13 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup featuring:

50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS

50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom

8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 115° FOV

Both variants also feature a 50MP JN5 sensor for high-resolution selfies. Additionally, the series supports 4K Ultra-Clear video recording on both front and rear cameras, enhanced by a tri-microphone system and Audio Zoom for premium sound quality.

Flagship Performance with MediaTek Dimensity 8350

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset debuts in the Reno13 Series, bringing high performance and energy efficiency. Fabricated using TSMC’s 4nm process, the chipset delivers:

3.3x AI performance boost with its NPU 780

Support for up to 10 billion parameter LLMs

20% performance improvement with 30% lower power consumption

With an impressive AnTuTu score of 1.4 million, the Dimensity 8350 outpaces competitors by 1.5X. It also enhances gaming with the Mali-G615 GPU, achieving up to 60% greater performance efficiency.

Productivity Powered by AI

The Reno13 Series incorporates Google Gemini LLM for AI-based productivity enhancements:

AI Summary: Extracts concise key points from lengthy articles.

Screen Translator: Seamlessly translates text across the screen.

AI Writer: Assists in crafting, rewriting, and editing content with grammar and style adjustments.

AI Reply: Generates context-based replies in messaging apps.

Additionally, OPPO’s Circle to Search feature allows instant on-screen searches with a simple long press, making it a handy tool for professionals.

Connectivity and Durability

The AI Linkboost technology ensures efficient network usage for media sharing, while BeaconLink enables one-to-one calls via Bluetooth in offline environments, like underground spaces or crowded festivals.