Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Debuts in Olive Green: An Exclusive Look at the New Colour Option

Xiaomi has added a fresh colour variant to its popular Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G lineup, introducing an eye-catching Olive Green option that expands the aesthetic choices for consumers. This addition follows the initial launch earlier this year, which featured Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black.

Fresh Hue, Same Powerful Features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G’s new Olive Green variant doesn’t just bring a new look but maintains the high standards set by its predecessors. It retains the same specifications and performance features that have made the Redmi Note 13 Pro a favored choice among users. The device boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that promises vibrant visuals and smooth transitions, especially beneficial for gaming and media consumption.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring swift multitasking and ample space for apps and media. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 200MP main camera for high-resolution shots, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

The Olive Green model continues to feature a robust 5,100mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging, which significantly reduces downtime by quickly replenishing battery life.

Pricing

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in Olive Green will be available in India in the following configurations and pricing: the 8GB + 128GB model starts at Rs. 24,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is available for Rs. 28,999.

The introduction of the Olive Green variant for the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offers a stylish twist to a device already acclaimed for its performance and value. This move aligns with Xiaomi’s strategy to cater to diverse consumer preferences, making the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G an even more appealing choice for those seeking a blend of functionality and style.