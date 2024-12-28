Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI: A Detailed Comparison

Compare the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 14 CIVI on design, performance, cameras, and features. Discover which suits your needs best.

Choosing between two highly capable smartphones, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, can be challenging. Both devices showcase impressive features and cutting-edge technology, but they cater to slightly different audiences. To help you decide, here’s an in-depth comparison covering every key aspect, from design and performance to cameras and battery life.

Dimensions and Build Quality: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

The design of a smartphone plays a crucial role in its usability and overall feel. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the bulkier of the two, with dimensions of 162.5 x 74.7 x 8.8 mm and a weight of 205 g or 210 g, depending on the variant. In contrast, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is significantly sleeker, with a more compact form factor measuring 157.2 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm or 7.8 mm and weighing just 177.6 g or 179.3 g.

Both smartphones feature a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front for enhanced durability. Their backs are made of either glass or silicone polymer (eco leather), offering a premium feel while ensuring durability. However, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI ups the ante with its aluminum frame, which not only adds structural integrity but also a luxurious touch.

When it comes to durability, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G includes IP69K resistance in some markets, making it highly resistant to dust and capable of withstanding high-pressure water sprays. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is IP68-certified, allowing it to survive being submerged in water up to 2 meters for 24 hours. This makes it a more reliable option for those concerned about water or dust damage.

Display: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Both devices are equipped with premium AMOLED displays, offering 68 billion colors, 120Hz refresh rates, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a slightly larger 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of approximately 446 ppi. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI has a smaller 6.55-inch display but achieves a sharper pixel density of 460 ppi, thanks to its 1236 x 2750 pixels resolution. Both displays are protected by the ultra-durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring resistance against scratches and accidental drops.

Additionally, both smartphones feature always-on displays, a handy feature for quickly checking notifications, time, or other information without fully unlocking the device.

Performance and Software: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Performance is one of the most significant differentiators between the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and the Xiaomi 14 CIVI. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, featuring an Adreno 710 GPU clocked at 940 MHz. This setup ensures smooth day-to-day performance, making it suitable for moderate gaming, multitasking, and general use.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI takes a significant leap with the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. With a 3.0 GHz Cortex-X4 prime core, this configuration delivers exceptional performance, catering to power users and gamers who demand high processing power and graphical capabilities.

Both devices come preloaded with Android 14 running HyperOS, ensuring the latest software features and enhanced performance. Xiaomi promises up to three major Android upgrades for both models, ensuring longevity and keeping the devices up-to-date with new features and security updates.

Storage and Memory Options: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Storage flexibility is where the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G has an advantage. It offers a range of configurations, starting from 128GB with 8GB RAM and going up to 512GB with 16GB RAM. Additionally, it supports UFS 2.2 or UFS 3.1 storage technologies, which ensure faster data access and improved multitasking performance.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI, while offering fewer storage variants—256GB with 8GB RAM and 512GB with 12GB RAM—makes up for it with the faster UFS 4.0 storage technology, providing blazing-fast read and write speeds for smoother performance.

Camera Capabilities: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Camera quality is another significant aspect where these smartphones differ. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a versatile triple-camera system:

50 MP wide lens with OIS for stabilized, sharp images,

50 MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, ideal for portraits and distant subjects, and

8 MP ultrawide lens for capturing expansive scenes.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI, on the other hand, also boasts a triple-camera setup but takes things up a notch with its enhanced optics, featuring Leica lenses:

50 MP wide lens with OIS,

50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and

12 MP ultrawide lens, which offers a wider field of view compared to the Redmi.

Both phones support 4K video recording, but the Xiaomi 14 CIVI shines with its slow-motion capabilities, recording up to 960fps at 1080p and an incredible 1920fps at 720p.

Selfie Camera

Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the superior setup on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, which features dual selfie cameras:

A 32 MP wide lens with autofocus for crisp portraits, and

A 32 MP ultrawide lens for group selfies.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes with a 20 MP wide lens, which delivers decent performance but lacks the versatility offered by its counterpart. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI also supports 4K video recording on its selfie camera, providing enhanced detail and clarity for vloggers and video calls.

Battery and Charging: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Battery life is crucial for any smartphone, and this is where the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G has a clear edge with its massive 6200 mAh Si/C battery. It supports 90W wired charging, ensuring you spend less time tethered to a power outlet.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI, while packing a smaller 4700 mAh Li-Po battery, compensates with efficient power management and 67W wired charging that can fully charge the device in just 40 minutes (advertised).

Additional Features: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Both devices excel in their audio capabilities, featuring stereo speakers with 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res wireless audio support. They also include advanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and infrared ports. However, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G lacks radio functionality, while the Xiaomi 14 CIVI omits it entirely.

Pricing: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Starts at ₹30,999

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: Starts at ₹38,999

Conclusion: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 14 CIVI

The choice between the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and the Xiaomi 14 CIVI ultimately depends on your preferences. If you prioritize a larger battery, more storage configurations, and rugged durability with IP69K resistance, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a strong contender.

However, if sleek design, lightweight build, flagship-level performance with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and superior camera capabilities with Leica lenses are your priorities, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is the better choice. Both devices offer exceptional value, but their distinct features cater to different user needs.