Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55: An In-Depth Comparison

Compare the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy A55 across display, battery, cameras, and more. Find the best smartphone for your needs.

When it comes to choosing the perfect smartphone, understanding the detailed specifications and features is crucial. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A55 are two standout devices that cater to different user preferences. This detailed comparison will analyze their dimensions, display, build quality, performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and more to help you decide which device aligns with your needs.

Design and Build Quality: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

Both smartphones exhibit a premium look and feel, thanks to their materials and build quality. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G has dimensions of 162.5 x 74.7 x 8.8 mm, making it slightly taller but narrower than the Samsung Galaxy A55, which measures 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G weighs between 205 g and 210 g, depending on whether you opt for the Gorilla Glass 7i or the silicone polymer back for the eco-leather variant. This offers users more customization in terms of aesthetics and feel.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is slightly heavier at 213 g, with a design that incorporates a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front, glass back, and a sturdy aluminum frame. This combination ensures durability while maintaining a slim profile. Both devices are designed for comfort during prolonged use, but the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G provides additional texture options for enhanced grip and style.

Durability and Water Resistance: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

Durability is a vital factor for many users, especially those who frequently expose their devices to challenging environments. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G excels in this category with its IP69K certification (market-dependent), offering high resistance to water, dust, and even high-pressure jets. This makes it an excellent choice for users in extreme conditions.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with IP67 certification, which ensures protection against dust and water submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. While it offers reliable durability for daily use, it falls short of the extreme resilience provided by the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

Display: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

The display quality of a smartphone can significantly impact your overall user experience. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and an extraordinary peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. The display offers a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, resulting in a sharp pixel density of 446 ppi, which is ideal for high-definition video streaming, gaming, and general multimedia consumption.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of 390 ppi. While it also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, its peak brightness of 1000 nits is less impressive compared to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Both devices come with Always-on display functionality, but the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G clearly provides a more vibrant and brighter viewing experience.

Software and Performance: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

Both devices operate on Android 14, but their software ecosystems differ significantly. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G introduces HyperOS, a newly developed operating system that combines smooth navigation with high optimization for gaming and multitasking. Xiaomi promises three major Android upgrades, ensuring longevity in software support.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 runs on One UI 6.1, known for its user-friendly interface and additional customization options. Samsung also offers four major Android upgrades, giving it an edge in terms of extended software lifecycle.

Performance-wise, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm SM7635 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, featuring an Adreno 710 GPU. This combination ensures smooth performance during gaming and resource-intensive applications. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A55 utilizes the Exynos 1480 chipset, paired with the Xclipse 530 GPU, which delivers a balanced performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. While the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G may have a slight advantage in raw processing power, the Samsung Galaxy A55 compensates with better software longevity and optimizations.

Storage: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G offers ample storage options, ranging from 128GB 8GB RAM to 512GB 16GB RAM, catering to heavy users and multimedia enthusiasts. However, it lacks a microSD card slot, which limits storage expandability.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A55 supports microSDXC expansion via a shared SIM slot, allowing users to add more storage as needed. Internal storage options include 128GB 6GB RAM to 256GB 12GB RAM, offering versatility for different user needs.

Camera Comparison: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

The camera systems on both phones cater to different user preferences. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a versatile triple-camera setup, including:

50 MP wide lens with OIS

50 MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom

8 MP ultrawide lens

This configuration excels in delivering high-quality zoom shots and detailed landscape photography. The telephoto lens is a standout feature, providing sharper results for distant subjects.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 also features a triple-camera setup:

50 MP wide lens with OIS

12 MP ultrawide lens

5 MP macro lens

While it lacks a telephoto lens, its macro lens adds versatility for capturing close-up shots with intricate details. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A55 leads with a 32 MP front camera, capable of recording 4K videos, compared to the 20 MP front camera on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

Battery Life: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

Battery capacity and charging speed are crucial for users who rely heavily on their smartphones throughout the day. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G features a massive 6200 mAh Si/C battery, paired with 90W fast charging, allowing for a quick recharge and extended usage.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A55 houses a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, which is reliable but significantly slower than the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. For users prioritizing long-lasting battery life and faster charging, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the clear winner.

Additional Features: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

Audio: Both devices feature stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G also supports 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, offering superior sound quality.

Connectivity: Both phones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3/5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC (market-dependent). The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G also includes an infrared port, which the Samsung Galaxy A55 lacks.

Colors: The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is available in Titan Black, Phantom Purple, Spectre Blue, White, and Green, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 comes in Iceblue, Lilac, Navy, and Lemon.

Pricing: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Starts at ₹30,999 – Best Buy Link!

Samsung Galaxy A55: Starts at ₹37,499 – Best Buy Link!

Final Verdict: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is an excellent choice for users who value display brightness, telephoto capabilities, longer battery life, and IP69K durability. It caters to performance enthusiasts and those who frequently multitask or game.

The Samsung Galaxy A55, on the other hand, shines with its software longevity, expandable storage, and a more balanced camera setup, including better macro and selfie performance. It is ideal for users looking for a reliable, all-rounder device with extended software support.