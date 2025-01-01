Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: An In-Depth Comparison of Mid-Range Smartphones

Compare Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Explore differences in display, performance, camera, and battery to choose the perfect mid-range smartphone.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE4 are two highly competitive smartphones that promise to deliver an excellent balance of performance, design, and features in the mid-range market. While both devices excel in their respective areas, they cater to slightly different needs and preferences. This comprehensive comparison will explore their design, display, performance, cameras, battery, and connectivity to help you make an informed purchase decision.

Design and Build Quality: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

The Redmi Note 14 Pro brings a premium aesthetic with its glass front, which can be paired with either a plastic back or a silicone polymer back (eco-leather variant). It is slightly heavier at 190 g, compared to the OnePlus Nord CE4, which weighs a lighter 186 g. The design of both smartphones feels ergonomic, ensuring a comfortable grip during prolonged usage.

In terms of durability, the Redmi Note 14 Pro stands out with its IP68 dust and water resistance, offering protection against submersion in water for up to 24 hours. Additionally, it offers an IP69K rating in certain regions, making it resilient to high-pressure water jets—a feature rarely seen in this price segment. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE4 provides IP54 splash resistance, which protects against light water exposure but doesn’t match the ruggedness of its competitor.

Both smartphones support dual SIM configurations, with the Redmi Note 14 Pro including support for eSIM as well. The choice here depends on whether durability and water resistance are priorities for you.

Display: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

The display is a critical factor in choosing a smartphone, and both devices aim to provide an engaging viewing experience. The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, offering a high pixel density of 446 ppi. It supports advanced technologies like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and boasts an astonishing 3000 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor usage even in bright sunlight. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability against scratches and accidental drops.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE4 sports a slightly larger 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a pixel density of 394 ppi. While it also supports HDR10+, its peak brightness is capped at 1100 nits, which, while respectable, doesn’t match the Redmi Note 14 Pro’s brilliance. However, the Nord CE4’s display size may appeal to those who prefer slightly larger screens for content consumption.

For users who prioritize display quality, the Redmi Note 14 Pro has a clear edge with its superior brightness and higher resolution.

Performance: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

Performance is a key differentiator, and both smartphones are powered by advanced chipsets built on a 4 nm process, ensuring efficiency and power.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU (4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 and 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G615 GPU. This combination delivers smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming. Paired with HyperOS, the device promises a seamless software experience and is eligible for three major Android upgrades, ensuring longevity.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE4 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU with a blend of high-performance cores (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715, 4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715, and 3×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) and the Adreno 720 GPU for superior graphics performance. The phone operates on Android 14 with ColorOS 14, known for its clean interface and extensive customization options.

Storage options also differ between the two. The Redmi Note 14 Pro offers configurations up to 512GB with UFS 2.2 technology, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 maxes out at 256GB but includes faster UFS 3.1 storage for quicker data access and transfer speeds.

For performance enthusiasts and gamers, the OnePlus Nord CE4 offers slightly better optimization, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro provides more storage flexibility.

Camera Capabilities: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

The camera setup is another area where these two phones differ. The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a versatile triple-camera setup, which includes:

50 MP wide lens with OIS for stable and sharp images,

8 MP ultra-wide lens for capturing expansive landscapes,

2 MP macro sensor for close-up photography.

In contrast, the OnePlus Nord CE4 opts for a dual-camera setup, comprising:

50 MP wide lens with OIS,

8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

The lack of a macro sensor on the OnePlus Nord CE4 may disappoint photography enthusiasts who enjoy detailed close-up shots.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 14 Pro provides a 20 MP front camera, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 offers a 16 MP front shooter. Both are capable of recording 1080p videos, but the Redmi delivers more versatility with multiple frame rate options.

Overall, the Redmi Note 14 Pro offers a more comprehensive camera setup, making it the better choice for photography enthusiasts.

Battery Life: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

Battery capacity is the same on both devices, with each housing a 5500 mAh battery. However, the charging speeds set them apart. The OnePlus Nord CE4 supports 100W wired fast charging, which can fully charge the device in just 29 minutes, a significant advantage for users who are always on the go.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro, while supporting 45W wired charging, is slower in comparison, taking longer to achieve a full charge.

For those who prioritize quick charging, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is the obvious winner.

Connectivity: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

Connectivity features on both phones are top-notch. Both devices come with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers for enhanced connectivity and audio experiences.

However, the Redmi Note 14 Pro offers additional features such as NFC support (region-dependent) and an infrared port, making it a versatile option for users who rely on contactless payments and remote control capabilities. The OnePlus Nord CE4 lacks these features, which could be a dealbreaker for some users.

Both smartphones support Hi-Res Wireless audio, ensuring excellent sound quality over wireless connections.

Pricing: Redmi Note 14 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Starts at ₹24,999 – Best Buy Link!

OnePlus Nord CE4: Starts at ₹22,999 – Best Buy Link!

Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE4 each have their strengths. The Redmi Note 14 Pro shines with its superior display, rugged build quality, comprehensive camera setup, and additional features like NFC and an infrared port. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE4 excels with faster charging, a slightly larger display, and optimized performance.

Your choice will ultimately depend on your priorities. If you value a durable design, versatile cameras, and a feature-packed smartphone, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is an excellent option. However, if quick charging and a sleek design are more important, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is the way to go.