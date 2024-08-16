Reimagining Technology Through a Feminist Lens: Building a Better Future

Explore how feminism can help redefine the meaning of 'good technology,' moving beyond functionality and prioritizing ethics, justice, and the redistribution of power in tech development.

The discourse surrounding feminism and technology frequently centers on the underrepresentation of women in STEM or sensationalizes the emergence of sex robots and similar technologies. However, it is crucial to recognize that sexism, misogyny, and patriarchy are deeply ingrained in the tech industry and the products we use daily. Examples include female-gendered voice assistants, tracking technologies used for non-consensual surveillance, and algorithms claiming to deduce someone’s sexuality from their facial features. New technologies often amplify existing injustices and oppression, merely repackaging them in electronic forms.

The Transformative Power of Feminism

Technology has significantly impacted how we discuss feminism and related issues. We now encounter metaphors of men and women being “programmed” or “wired” differently, bodies being “hacked,” and calls to return to simplistic binary thinking about gender. Amidst these technological metaphors, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that feminism itself is electric. It illuminates injustices, galvanizes change, and is inherently transformative. This transformation is desperately needed, calling for better relations, systems, designs, visions, and perhaps, when necessary, rebellions.

What is ‘Good Technology’?

The notion of “good technology” raises numerous questions. In industry contexts, it’s often reduced to functionality and error rates. However, a broader perspective recognizes that a technology can function flawlessly yet be designed or deployed in ways that promote harmful outcomes. True “good technology” is about creating a world where everyone can thrive, even though inequality and persecution prevent this for many.

Technology’s Pursuit of Justice

The goal is to reorient technology towards serving those most disenfranchised, ensuring that every piece of technology is built in pursuit of justice. In our present era, filling the world with technologies that redistribute power can bring a good future back within reach.