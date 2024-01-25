Republic Day Sale at Lotus Electronics: Discounts & Cashbacks

Lotus Electronics, a prominent player in the electronics retail market, has launched its Republic Day Festival Sale. This sale offers significant discounts and cashback on a broad spectrum of electronics. Both in-store and online shoppers can access these deals.

Special Offers : Discounts of up to 50% and cashback up to Rs. 6,000.

: Discounts of up to 50% and cashback up to Rs. 6,000. Online and In-store : Deals available both online and at physical stores.

: Deals available both online and at physical stores. Additional Benefits : Up to 7.5% instant discount with EasyEMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards for transactions above Rs. 15,000.

: Up to 7.5% instant discount with EasyEMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards for transactions above Rs. 15,000. No Cost EMI : Available on select brands.

: Available on select brands. Limited Availability: Offer valid until stocks last,

During the sale, Lotus Electronics is providing substantial price reductions on various items. Notably, the LG 4K UHD TV is now priced at Rs. 63,999, the HP Thin & Light Laptop at Rs. 29,999, and the Vivo Y28 5G smartphone at Rs. 12,499. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone is offered at Rs. 19,999.

For home appliance shoppers, the Haier Side by Side 630L Refrigerator is available at Rs. 58,990, and the Sansui 32in HD LED TV at Rs. 11,390. Air conditioners like the Godrej 1.5 Ton Split AC and the Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC are priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. The IFB 8.5kg Front Load Automatic Washing Machine is another highlight, available at Rs 44,499.

Gaurav Pahwa, Director of Lotus Electronics, commented on the sale: “The Republic Day Festival sale is our way of expressing gratitude to our customers. We’ve curated excellent deals on the latest electronics to make this Republic Day memorable for our patrons.”

The sale is further enhanced by a 7.5% instant discount with EasyEMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards for purchases over Rs 15,000. Additionally, no-cost EMI options on selected brands offer added financial flexibility.

Customers are encouraged to visit Lotus Electronics stores or their website to take advantage of the Republic Day Festival Sale. With limited stock, the sale is a unique opportunity to upgrade electronics at competitive prices.