Cancel the Noise: Crossbeats Shuffl ANC Neckband with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Crossbeats launches Shuffl ANC neckband with 30dB active noise cancellation, 14.2mm titanium drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, SnapCharge technology, and Game Mode.

Crossbeats, a renowned name in the consumer tech space, has unveiled the Shuffl ANC neckband, a device designed to transform your audio experience. Packed with cutting-edge features, this latest offering promises to deliver unmatched sound quality, 30dB active noise cancellation, and advanced functionalities tailored for music lovers and gamers alike.

Immersive Sound with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation

The Shuffl ANC neckband incorporates 30dB active noise cancellation, effectively blocking external noise for uninterrupted music and media playback. For environments where staying aware of your surroundings is crucial, the Transparency Mode lets external sounds filter through without removing the neckband.

Superior Audio Performance with 14.2mm Titanium Drivers

Equipped with 14.2mm titanium drivers, the Shuffl ANC ensures a premium listening experience, offering rich, detailed audio that brings music and movies to life. Whether you’re streaming your favorite playlists or enjoying a cinematic sound experience, this neckband bridges the gap between live and at-home entertainment.

Enhanced Gaming Experience with Game Mode

The Shuffl ANC caters to gamers with its dedicated Game Mode, delivering ultra-low latency for a seamless and immersive gaming soundscape. This feature ensures you stay ahead of the competition with precise and real-time audio feedback.

Advanced Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4 and Dual Pairing

The Shuffl ANC supports Bluetooth 5.4, providing fast and power-efficient connectivity for extended playtime. Additionally, the Dual Pairing technology enables effortless switching between devices, ensuring convenience without interruptions.

Long Playback Time with SnapCharge Technology

Battery life is a strong suit of the Shuffl ANC, offering up to 60+ hours of listening time. Thanks to SnapCharge Technology, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 10 hours of playback, ensuring you never have to pause your audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

Priced competitively at Rs. 1,799, the Shuffl ANC neckband offers a robust feature set at an affordable cost. It is now available for purchase on Crossbeats’ websites and Amazon across India.

Comment from Crossbeats Co-founder

Archit Agarwal, Co-founder of Crossbeats, shared his vision for the product, stating, “With the increasing demand for ANC, gaming-ready neckbands, and quick charging solutions, we have integrated all these features into the Shuffl ANC. This product represents a step forward in enhancing the auditory experience for our consumers.”

With the launch of the Shuffl ANC, Crossbeats aims to set a new benchmark in audio accessories, combining style, performance, and affordability to meet the growing demand in India.