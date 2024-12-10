Cancel the Noise: Crossbeats Shuffl ANC Neckband with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Launched

10/12/2024
Lakshmi Narayanan
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Cancel the Noise: Crossbeats Shuffl ANC Neckband with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Crossbeats launches Shuffl ANC neckband with 30dB active noise cancellation, 14.2mm titanium drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, SnapCharge technology, and Game Mode.

Crossbeats, a renowned name in the consumer tech space, has unveiled the Shuffl ANC neckband, a device designed to transform your audio experience. Packed with cutting-edge features, this latest offering promises to deliver unmatched sound quality, 30dB active noise cancellation, and advanced functionalities tailored for music lovers and gamers alike.

Immersive Sound with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation

The Shuffl ANC neckband incorporates 30dB active noise cancellation, effectively blocking external noise for uninterrupted music and media playback. For environments where staying aware of your surroundings is crucial, the Transparency Mode lets external sounds filter through without removing the neckband.

Superior Audio Performance with 14.2mm Titanium Drivers

Equipped with 14.2mm titanium drivers, the Shuffl ANC ensures a premium listening experience, offering rich, detailed audio that brings music and movies to life. Whether you’re streaming your favorite playlists or enjoying a cinematic sound experience, this neckband bridges the gap between live and at-home entertainment.

Enhanced Gaming Experience with Game Mode

The Shuffl ANC caters to gamers with its dedicated Game Mode, delivering ultra-low latency for a seamless and immersive gaming soundscape. This feature ensures you stay ahead of the competition with precise and real-time audio feedback.

Advanced Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4 and Dual Pairing

The Shuffl ANC supports Bluetooth 5.4, providing fast and power-efficient connectivity for extended playtime. Additionally, the Dual Pairing technology enables effortless switching between devices, ensuring convenience without interruptions.

Long Playback Time with SnapCharge Technology

Battery life is a strong suit of the Shuffl ANC, offering up to 60+ hours of listening time. Thanks to SnapCharge Technology, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 10 hours of playback, ensuring you never have to pause your audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

Priced competitively at Rs. 1,799, the Shuffl ANC neckband offers a robust feature set at an affordable cost. It is now available for purchase on Crossbeats’ websites and Amazon across India.

Comment from Crossbeats Co-founder

Archit Agarwal, Co-founder of Crossbeats, shared his vision for the product, stating, “With the increasing demand for ANC, gaming-ready neckbands, and quick charging solutions, we have integrated all these features into the Shuffl ANC. This product represents a step forward in enhancing the auditory experience for our consumers.”

With the launch of the Shuffl ANC, Crossbeats aims to set a new benchmark in audio accessories, combining style, performance, and affordability to meet the growing demand in India.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Lakshmi Narayanan

Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
View all stories
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker. Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More! Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More! Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More