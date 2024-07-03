Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Teased: Amazon Prime Day Exclusive

Following its global release in May, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is poised to enter the Indian market. While the official Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India launch date remains unconfirmed, Amazon has teased its arrival, suggesting a potential debut during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 on July 20th and 21st.

Samsung M35 India Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is expected to be available on Amazon, as indicated by a banner on the e-commerce platform. Interested buyers can sign up for notifications to receive updates on the phone’s availability.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications

As part of the popular Samsung M series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB).

In terms of photography, the Galaxy M35 5G features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also houses a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

A robust 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support promises extended usage.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Amazon Prime Day

It is likely to be available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 that is set to take place from July 20 to July 21. While the price for the Indian market is yet to be revealed, speculation suggests it might align with the Brazilian pricing of BRL 2,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400). Should the phone launch during Amazon Prime Day, it could be a compelling option for those seeking a feature-rich smartphone under 45,000 rupees.