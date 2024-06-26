Samsung Galaxy S23 Sale: ₹18,000 OFF – Limited Time Only!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available in India at its most affordable price yet, making it an attractive option for those seeking a flagship smartphone experience. This sale is taking place on major online platforms, offering a substantial discount of Rs 18,000, bringing the price of the 128GB model down to Rs 46,999. Additionally, there are further offers that can lower the price even more.

Galaxy S23 Sale Discounts and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) is listed at Rs 64,999 on Samsung.com. However, an instant discount of Rs 18,000 is applied at checkout, reducing the price to Rs 46,999. The same price is also available on Flipkart and Amazon.

Moreover, Samsung is offering a 7 percent student discount on their website for those with a valid ID. Bank offers, such as a 10 percent discount for Samsung Axis Bank cardholders on EMI and full-swipe payments, are also available on Samsung.com and Flipkart.

Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains a popular and highly regarded phone, even after the release of its successor, the Galaxy S24. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC ensures a smooth user experience in 2024, and it has recently received the One UI 6.1 update, introducing sought-after Galaxy AI features. Samsung has also committed to providing software updates for the device, including Android 17 in 2026.

Other noteworthy features include its Dynamic AMOLED display, durable build quality (IP68, Armour Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2), excellent cameras, robust connectivity options, and decent speakers. While battery life (3,900mAh) and charging speed (25W) may be considered drawbacks, the Galaxy S23 excels in many other areas.

For those seeking upgrades such as a slightly brighter display, faster processor, and more advanced cameras, the Galaxy S24 may be a better option, albeit at a significantly higher price. Alternatively, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro or Xiaomi 14 Civi offer faster processing, charging, and larger batteries at a lower price. However, for a well-rounded flagship experience, especially with the current price reduction, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a compelling choice.