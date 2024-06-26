Dyson Airstrait Straightener to Launch in India on July 4, 2024

Dyson is set to introduce its Airstrait straightener to the Indian market on July 4, 2024. This innovative styling tool is designed to straighten hair from a wet state, employing airflow technology rather than traditional hot plates.

Innovative Features for Diverse Hair Types

The Airstrait straightener caters to various hair types, allowing users to achieve a natural, straight look with body and movement while maintaining hair health. The device is equipped with distinct ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes tailored to optimize the combination of heat and airflow for effective results. Additionally, a ‘Cool’ mode helps set the style firmly.

For more precise control, the straightener features two airflow speed settings—low and high—along with a cold shot and a specialized root-drying mode. These features are designed to adapt to different styling needs and preferences, ensuring versatility across hair types and styles.

Decades of Research Behind the Technology

Dyson has invested over 500 million GBP in extending and enhancing its research in the beauty sector. With over a decade of investigation into hair science and airflow dynamics, the company has developed a profound understanding of hair structure and the effects of thermal, mechanical, and chemical stresses on hair health. This extensive research underpins the development of the Airstrait straightener, which utilizes Dyson’s advanced airflow manipulation techniques, honed over 25 years of engineering innovation.

Availability and More Information

The Dyson Airstrait straightener will be available for purchase in India starting from July 4, 2024. For further details on the product and its features, interested customers can visit the Dyson website at dyson.in or access the MyDyson App.