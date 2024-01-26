Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Surpasses Ultra in Key Areas

In a surprising turn of events, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has outshone its more premium counterpart, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in several key aspects. This article delves into the specifics of how the Plus model edges out the Ultra, marking a significant shift in Samsung’s flagship lineup.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 Plus demonstrates superior gaming performance and power efficiency compared to the S24 Ultra.

Both models feature 12GB RAM across all storage variants, with the S24 Plus offering a maximum of 512GB storage compared to the Ultra’s 1TB.

The S24 Plus boasts a 4,900 mAh battery, only 100 mAh less than the Ultra, with identical charging capabilities.

Both models share similar design aspects, including IP68 water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Galaxy S24 Plus lacks the S Pen and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity available in the Ultra.

The Plus model starts at a more affordable price of $999.99, compared to the Ultra’s $1,299.99 starting price.

Display and Design

The Galaxy S24 Plus sports a new 6.7-inch QHD+ display, a significant upgrade from the previous FHD+ display of the S23 Plus. This improvement brings the Plus model closer to the Ultra in terms of screen resolution and size. Furthermore, both devices now feature a remarkably bright 2,600-nit display, a substantial leap from the 1,750-nit displays of previous generations.

In terms of design, the S24 Plus has adopted a completely flat design on all sides, akin to the iPhone, emphasizing its premium feel. Both the Plus and Ultra models retain the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate for a seamless scrolling experience.

Performance and Software

The Galaxy S24 Plus is equipped with the Exynos 2400 chip in most regions, while the Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip globally. Both devices offer 12GB of RAM and start with 256GB of base storage. Notably, Samsung has committed to providing seven years of software updates for both models, ensuring long-term support.

Camera Capabilities

The Galaxy S24 Ultra remains superior in camera technology, boasting a 200MP main camera and a new 50MP telephoto camera with up to 10X optical zoom. In contrast, the S24 Plus maintains its previous camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. However, both models benefit from software enhancements and AI features that significantly improve the camera experience.

Battery Life and Charging

The battery capacity of the S24 Plus has increased to 4,900mAh, further narrowing the gap with the Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery. This increase, combined with the Plus model’s enhanced power efficiency, suggests that the Plus might rival or even surpass the Ultra in battery life. Both models support 45W wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus presents a compelling alternative to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering comparable or superior performance in several areas, including display, battery life, and overall value. While the Ultra retains its edge in camera technology and exclusive features like the S Pen, the Plus model’s improvements and competitive pricing make it an attractive option for consumers seeking a high-end smartphone experience without the Ultra’s premium price tag.