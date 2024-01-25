Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Shine in New Mint Colour

Google has recently unveiled a new Mint colour option for its popular Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. This addition brings a refreshing twist to the series’ aesthetic appeal.

Key highlights

The new Mint colour is available exclusively in the 128GB variant.

The design, display, and software features of the Pixel 8 series are praised for their innovation and user experience.

Both models have faced some criticism for issues like warming under load and average battery life.

Fresh Aesthetic Appeal

The new Mint colour adds a unique flair to the Google Pixel 8 series. This move aligns with Google’s strategy to maintain interest in its flagship phones through aesthetic variations. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are known for their premium design, including an IP68 rating that guarantees dust and water resistance.

Technical Specifications

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts impressive technical specifications, including:

A 6.70-inch display

Google Tensor G3 processor

An 11-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel rear camera setup

12GB RAM

Storage options of 128GB and 256GB

A 5050mAh battery capacity

Android 14 OS

User Experience

Google’s focus on AI-infused software provides a fun and engaging user experience. The quality of the cameras and the video recording capabilities are particularly noteworthy. However, the phone does have some limitations, including its performance under heavy load, occasional bugs in the camera app, and relatively slow wired charging.

Enhancing the Pixel Experience

The addition of the Mint colour to the Pixel 8 series is more than just a cosmetic upgrade. It reflects Google’s commitment to providing users with not only high-performance devices but also aesthetically pleasing ones. This strategy is significant in an increasingly competitive market, where design and appearance play a crucial role in consumer choices.

Market Positioning

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with their new Mint colour, position themselves as strong contenders in the premium smartphone segment. This move might influence market dynamics, especially considering the popularity and anticipation surrounding the Pixel series.

Consumer Appeal

The Mint colour variant, exclusive to the 128GB model, is likely to attract a specific segment of consumers who prioritize uniqueness and style in their gadgets. This decision could potentially boost sales and enhance the series’ appeal, especially among younger demographics and tech enthusiasts looking for something different from the usual smartphone colours.

Technical Excellence

The Google Pixel 8 series, known for its advanced technology and user-friendly features, continues to offer a powerful combination of hardware and software. This includes the Tensor G3 processor, high-quality cameras, and the latest Android operating system, ensuring a seamless and engaging user experience.

Overall Impact

The introduction of the Mint colour option is a strategic move by Google to maintain the relevance and appeal of its Pixel 8 series. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to innovation in both technology and design.

In summary, the new Mint colour variant of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro adds a fresh dimension to these technologically advanced smartphones. While the new colour option doesn’t bring any changes to the technical specifications, it does provide a new aesthetic choice for consumers looking for a stylish and high-performing smartphone​​.