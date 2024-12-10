Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Revisited: Still a Top Contender 9 Months Later

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched 9 months ago, remains a top-tier smartphone with its impressive cameras, battery life, display, AI features, and S-Pen

Design and Durability

The design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra closely resembles its predecessors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it incorporates a titanium frame for enhanced durability and a higher resale value. The Gorilla Armor glass on the front and back provides excellent protection against accidental bumps and drops.

Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a vibrant 6.8-inch display with an anti-reflective coating that enhances the viewing experience both indoors and outdoors. This unique coating technology sets it apart from its competitors.

AI Features

Samsung has integrated a range of AI-powered tools into the Galaxy S24 Ultra, including AI summary in the Samsung browser, editor in the Samsung keyboard, and Circle to Search. These features enhance productivity and user experience.

Ecosystem

The Galaxy S24 Ultra seamlessly integrates with other Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and GalaxyBook laptops. Samsung DeX allows users to transform their phone into a desktop experience.

Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers smooth performance and supports the Galaxy AI features. The device is capable of handling demanding tasks and gaming without any hiccups or thermal issues.

S-Pen

The S-Pen remains a unique feature of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering a versatile tool for taking notes, sketching, and controlling the device. The improved haptic feedback enhances the writing experience.

Cameras

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a reliable camera system that delivers impressive results in various lighting conditions. The 200MP primary camera and dedicated telephoto lens capture crisp and detailed images. AI-powered editing tools further enhance the camera experience.

Battery Life

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that provides long battery backup. With moderate usage, the device can easily last an entire day.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to be a compelling choice for users seeking a premium smartphone experience. Its combination of impressive features, including the S-Pen, AI capabilities, durable design, and reliable cameras, makes it a standout device in the market.