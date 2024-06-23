Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Use Exynos 2500 Chip After All

A potential shift in Samsung’s chip strategy is on the horizon as the company reportedly plans to incorporate its in-house Exynos 2500 chip into the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones. This move comes as Samsung endeavors to improve the yield of its cutting-edge 3nm chip manufacturing process.

The Galaxy S25 series, anticipated to launch in early 2025, has been the subject of much speculation regarding its chipset. Initial rumors suggested an all-Snapdragon approach, exclusively utilizing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets due to yield challenges with Samsung’s Exynos chips. However, recent reports indicate that Samsung is determined to showcase its Exynos 2500, built on the advanced 3nm process, in at least some models of the S25 lineup.

Samsung’s 3nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology is a significant advancement in chip manufacturing, promising enhanced performance and power efficiency. However, achieving satisfactory yields with this new technology has proven to be a hurdle for the company. This has led to speculation about Samsung relying solely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for its flagship devices.

Nevertheless, Samsung appears to be making progress in addressing the yield issues, expressing confidence in the Exynos 2500’s capabilities. The company aims to demonstrate its chip-making prowess by incorporating the Exynos 2500 into its flagship lineup, offering a viable alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Exynos 2500 is rumored to feature a powerful combination of CPU and GPU cores, delivering a substantial performance boost over its predecessors. It is expected to offer competitive performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, providing consumers with a choice between two high-performing chipsets.

While the exact details of Samsung’s chip strategy for the Galaxy S25 series remain unclear, the inclusion of the Exynos 2500 signifies the company’s commitment to its in-house chip development. It also reflects Samsung’s determination to overcome yield challenges and establish itself as a leader in advanced chip manufacturing.

As the launch of the Galaxy S25 series draws closer, the industry eagerly awaits further details on Samsung’s chip strategy. The inclusion of the Exynos 2500 would mark a significant step for Samsung, showcasing its technological capabilities and offering consumers a compelling alternative in the flagship smartphone market.