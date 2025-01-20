Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Event This Week: How To Watch LIVE In India, USA, Dubai, What To Expect At Unpacked 2025

Tune in to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch on Jan 22! Live coverage from India, USA, Dubai. Expect big updates in design, performance, and camera tech

The highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is scheduled for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025. This event promises to showcase significant advancements in technology with the unveiling of Samsung’s latest flagship. Here’s your guide on how to participate live from India, the USA, or Dubai, and what to expect during the unveiling.

Event Details

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be accessible worldwide through a live broadcast on various platforms. For those tuning in from India, the event will commence at 11:30 PM IST. Viewers in the USA can watch the proceedings at 1:00 PM EST, and the event will go live at 10:00 PM local time for viewers in Dubai. Alongside the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models.

Viewing Platforms

Samsung enthusiasts can stream the event live via the official Samsung website and its YouTube channel. Additionally, live coverage will be available through Samsung’s social media platforms, ensuring various ways to engage with the event online.

Expected Features and Innovations

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be the slimmest of its kind, sporting a sleek flat-frame design complemented by a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, enhancing both performance and efficiency.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts have much to look forward to, as the S25 Ultra plans to introduce a robust quad-camera system. This setup is expected to include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto lens with variable zoom. The acclaimed 100x Space Zoom feature is also anticipated to make a comeback.

Anticipated Pricing

While the official prices will be announced at the event, predictions suggest a starting price of around Rs 1,35,000 in India, $1,300 in the USA, and AED 3,799 in Dubai.

