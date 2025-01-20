Will Realme P3 5G Launch in India Soon? Explore Specifications and Color Variants

Discover if the Realme P3 5G is set to launch in India with leaks on its specifications and color variants. Is the release imminent?

Realme is set to expand its smartphone offerings in India with the anticipated launch of the Realme P3 5G series. This new addition is expected to include the Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 Pro, and Realme P3 Ultra. Recent leaks hint at diverse RAM and storage options across the series, with a launch expected in the near future.

In-Depth Specifications and Available Colors

The upcoming Realme P3 5G series will cater to various user needs with its multiple configurations. The base model, known by its model number RMX5070, is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It should be available in two eye-catching colors: Comet Grey and Nebula Pink.

For those seeking more power and storage, the higher-end versions offer 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be available in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver, while the 8GB + 256GB model is likely to be offered in Comet Grey and Space Silver only.

Details on Pro and Ultra Models

While the basic model of the P3 series holds promise, the Realme P3 Pro and P3 Ultra are set to elevate the range further. The P3 Pro, with model number RMX5032, will reportedly boast 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is rumored to be unveiled in the third week of February. The P3 Ultra, model number RMX5030, is also expected to feature the same memory and storage capacities. It could be the first of the series to hit the market, with a potential release by the end of January.

Launch Expectations

Though official confirmations from Realme remain pending, the leaks strongly suggest that the launch of the Realme P3 5G series is just around the corner. Fans and potential buyers should keep an eye out for upcoming announcements that will provide further details on the specifications and availability of these eagerly awaited models.

Source.