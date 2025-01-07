Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: In-Depth Flagship Showdown

Compare Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro in design, display, cameras, battery, and performance. Discover the best flagship for your needs.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Oppo Find X8 Pro represent the pinnacle of smartphone technology, designed to cater to premium users who demand cutting-edge performance, innovative features, and exceptional design. Both models have their own unique strengths, making it challenging to pick the perfect one. In this comparison, we delve into every detail, covering dimensions, build quality, display, performance, camera features, battery, and much more to help you make an informed choice.

Design and Build Quality: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Oppo Find X8 Pro are both crafted with precision and elegance. The Galaxy features dimensions of 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, slightly larger than the Oppo, which measures 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm. Despite the size difference, both smartphones maintain a sleek profile, ensuring a comfortable grip. The Galaxy weighs 219 g, while the Oppo is marginally lighter at 215 g.

In terms of materials, the Galaxy employs Corning Gorilla Armor on the front and back, complemented by a premium titanium frame for added durability. Meanwhile, the Oppo opts for Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides, reinforced with an aluminum frame. Both devices are IP68 dust and water-resistant, allowing them to withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. However, the Galaxy goes a step further by integrating a stylus with Bluetooth functionality, making it a versatile option for productivity enthusiasts.

Display: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

The displays on these devices are nothing short of spectacular, offering vibrant colors and ultra-smooth performance. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with an impressive 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. This ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight and enhances the viewing experience with HDR10+ support and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels. What sets the Oppo apart is its incredible peak brightness of 4500 nits, making it one of the brightest smartphone displays available. Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision, Ultra HDR image, and a 120Hz refresh rate for immersive visuals.

Both devices are protected by top-tier materials, with the Galaxy utilizing Corning Gorilla Armor and the Oppo employing Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance and Software: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

Performance is a critical factor for any flagship smartphone, and both models deliver exceptional power. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 3nm process, coupled with the Adreno 830 GPU for smooth multitasking and gaming. In contrast, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset with the Immortalis-G925 GPU, ensuring seamless performance even during demanding tasks.

The Galaxy runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, offering up to 7 years of major Android upgrades, which is a significant advantage for users prioritizing long-term software support. The Oppo, on the other hand, operates on Android 15 with ColorOS 15, providing 5 years of updates, which is still commendable.

Camera Capabilities: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

The camera is one of the most defining features of these flagship smartphones, and both excel in this department. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad-camera setup:

200 MP wide sensor with multi-directional PDAF and OIS.

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 5x optical zoom.

50 MP ultrawide lens with dual-pixel PDAF and Super Steady video.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro also comes with a quad-camera system, including:

50 MP wide sensor with Hasselblad Color Calibration.

50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens providing an impressive 6x optical zoom.

50 MP ultrawide lens with multi-directional PDAF.

Both devices support advanced video recording capabilities, with the Galaxy offering 8K video recording and HDR10+ support, while the Oppo enables 4K recording with Dolby Vision and 10-bit video.

For selfies, the Galaxy includes a 12 MP front camera, while the Oppo steps it up with a 32 MP sensor, ensuring sharper and more detailed selfies.

Battery Life and Charging: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

The Oppo Find X8 Pro outshines the Galaxy in battery capacity, featuring a 5910mAh Si/C battery, compared to the Galaxy’s 5000mAh Li-Ion battery. Charging speeds also differ significantly.

The Oppo supports 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging, making it ideal for users seeking fast and versatile charging options. The Galaxy offers 45W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Audio and Connectivity: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

Both devices are equipped with stereo speakers for rich audio output but lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy stands out with 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, delivering superior sound quality. Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, while the Oppo features Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX HD and LHDC 5 for enhanced wireless audio.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also includes advanced features like Samsung DeX and satellite connectivity (available in select models). Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro integrates NFC-SIM and an infrared port, catering to users who rely on these technologies.

Pricing and Availability: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Oppo Find X8 Pro

While both smartphones belong to the ultra-premium segment, their pricing may vary based on storage configurations and regional availability. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver, while the Oppo Find X8 Pro comes in Space Black, Pearl White, and Blue.

Final Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Oppo Find X8 Pro are both exceptional devices that redefine what a flagship smartphone can offer. If you prioritize software longevity, superior processing power, and productivity tools like the stylus, the Galaxy might be the better option. However, if you value brighter displays, faster charging, and advanced Hasselblad color calibration, the Oppo could be your ideal choice. Ultimately, the decision depends on your personal preferences and requirements.