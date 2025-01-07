Redmi 14C 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Availability

07/01/2025
Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
Redmi 14C 5G Launched in India
Redmi 14C 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50MP camera, and 5160mAh battery. Priced under Rs 10,000.   

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched the Redmi 14C 5G, an affordable 5G smartphone, in India. Priced under Rs 10,000, the Redmi 14C 5G offers a compelling package of features, including a large display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery.

Redmi 14C 5G Price and Availability in India

The Redmi 14C 5G is available in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, and 6GB RAM + 128GB. The base model is priced at Rs 9,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The phone is available in three color options: Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black. The first sale will take place on January 10 at 12 noon on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through Xiaomi’s official e-store and various retail outlets.

Redmi 14C 5G Specifications

The Redmi 14C 5G features a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also TUV low-blue light certified. Redmi claims that the Redmi 14C 5G offers one of the best displays in its segment.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The Redmi 14C 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 14C 5G includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP51 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Redmi 14C 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The camera is enhanced by AI capabilities.

