Samsung Galaxy S25’s Qi2 Wireless Charging: Case Purchase Required

Discover why Samsung Galaxy S25 users need to buy an extra case to use the new Qi2 wireless charging standard fully

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series introduces compatibility with the innovative Qi2 wireless charging standard. However, to take full advantage of this feature, users are required to invest in an official magnetic case. This necessity arises because the Qi2 technology, which is endorsed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), enhances charging alignment and efficiency but is not integrated directly into the device.

Extra Accessory Needed for Full Qi2 Utilization

To harness the full capabilities of Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy S25 must acquire a separate “Magnet Case.” This case is specially designed to align with Qi2’s magnetic features, ensuring the device achieves optimal connection with Qi2-enabled chargers and accessories. Despite the added cost, this approach allows Samsung to maintain a lower base price for the phone itself by not embedding the magnetic technology within the phone.

Battery Performance and Market Comparison

The battery specifications of the Galaxy S25 series have also come under scrutiny. Official records indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with a 4,885mAh battery, rounded up in marketing terms to 5,000mAh. This capacity mirrors that of the previous Galaxy S24 Ultra model, with no significant enhancement in charging technology or speed. In contrast, competitors like OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi are advancing their offerings with larger 6,000mAh batteries and the adoption of Silicon Carbide technology, which provides a higher energy density. This advancement potentially positions them ahead of Samsung in terms of battery life and device slimming capabilities.

Design and Hardware Innovations

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 will sport a redesign with rounded corners and a high-resolution 200MP primary camera, continuing the design ethos of its predecessors. Powering this new lineup will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, promising robust performance across all tasks.