Samsung Galaxy S25’s Qi2 Wireless Charging: Case Purchase Required

27/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Samsung Galaxy S25's Qi2 Wireless Charging
Discover why Samsung Galaxy S25 users need to buy an extra case to use the new Qi2 wireless charging standard fully

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series introduces compatibility with the innovative Qi2 wireless charging standard. However, to take full advantage of this feature, users are required to invest in an official magnetic case. This necessity arises because the Qi2 technology, which is endorsed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), enhances charging alignment and efficiency but is not integrated directly into the device.

Extra Accessory Needed for Full Qi2 Utilization

To harness the full capabilities of Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy S25 must acquire a separate “Magnet Case.” This case is specially designed to align with Qi2’s magnetic features, ensuring the device achieves optimal connection with Qi2-enabled chargers and accessories. Despite the added cost, this approach allows Samsung to maintain a lower base price for the phone itself by not embedding the magnetic technology within the phone.

Battery Performance and Market Comparison

The battery specifications of the Galaxy S25 series have also come under scrutiny. Official records indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with a 4,885mAh battery, rounded up in marketing terms to 5,000mAh. This capacity mirrors that of the previous Galaxy S24 Ultra model, with no significant enhancement in charging technology or speed. In contrast, competitors like OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi are advancing their offerings with larger 6,000mAh batteries and the adoption of Silicon Carbide technology, which provides a higher energy density. This advancement potentially positions them ahead of Samsung in terms of battery life and device slimming capabilities.

Design and Hardware Innovations

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 will sport a redesign with rounded corners and a high-resolution 200MP primary camera, continuing the design ethos of its predecessors. Powering this new lineup will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, promising robust performance across all tasks.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
View all stories
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024! POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review