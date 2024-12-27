boAt Launches Enigma Daze and Enigma Gem Smartwatches with Enhanced Features

Discover boAt’s new Enigma Daze and Enigma Gem smartwatches with Bluetooth Calling, Always-On Display, and exclusive women-centric features.

boAt, a popular smartwatch brand, has recently launched two new models specifically designed with women users in mind: the Enigma Daze and the Enigma Gem. These latest additions to boAt’s product lineup are tailored to integrate seamlessly into daily life by merging style with sophisticated functionality and robust durability.

Pricing Details

The Enigma Daze is available in a variety of color variants including Metallic Gold, Metallic Silver, Metallic Black, and Cherry Blossom. The pricing for these models starts at ₹1,999, with the Metallic Gold variant priced slightly higher at ₹2,199. Conversely, the Enigma Gem is offered at ₹2,699 and comes in elegant colorways such as Rose Gold, Metallic Black, and Metallic Silver.

Availability and Offers

Both smartwatches can be purchased through boAt’s official website, prominent e-commerce platforms, and selected retail stores. Customers can benefit from an additional ₹100 discount on pre-bookings through specific bank offers.

Key Features and Specifications

The Enigma Daze features a 1.3-inch color display, while the Enigma Gem sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED display equipped with an Always-On Display. Both models support Bluetooth 5.3 with enhanced calling capabilities, allowing users to save up to 20 contacts directly on the watch. These smartwatches are not only focused on connectivity but also offer comprehensive health monitoring tools. These include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 levels, sleep tracking, guided breathing, stress management, energy scoring, and menstrual tracking.

Additionally, the Daze and Gem models boast over 700 active modes and integrate with the Crest App Health Ecosystem, featuring Wellness Crew and Fit Buddies for a holistic health and fitness experience. The watches are designed to withstand everyday challenges, being IP67 rated for their resistance to dust, sweat, and water splashes.

Safety Features

A standout feature is the discreet SOS function, which enables users to send emergency messages and share their location with essential contacts, adding an extra layer of safety during critical situations.

Navigation Tools

Enhancing their utility, these smartwatches come equipped with practical navigation tools, aiding users in seamlessly finding their way.