Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Series to Debut with Upgraded BioActive Sensor

Samsung is set to unveil its new Galaxy Watch7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris on July 10th. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the new smartwatch series will feature an upgraded BioActive sensor designed to provide deeper insights into the wearer’s health and fitness.

Enhanced Sensor Technology

The enhanced BioActive sensor incorporates several improvements, including enhanced light-receiving photodiodes, additional colors of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and an optimized arrangement to ensure accurate biometric readings.

With the addition of blue, yellow, violet, and ultraviolet LEDs alongside an increased number of green, red, and infrared LEDs, the sensor is capable of more accurately measuring a range of health metrics, including heart rate, sleep quality, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels. Samsung claims that the new sensor is 30% more accurate at measuring heart rate during intensive workouts compared to its predecessor.

Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index

A notable feature of the new BioActive sensor is its ability to offer an advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index. This index provides insights into the body’s metabolic health and biological aging, factors that are heavily influenced by lifestyle and dietary habits.

Beyond the Galaxy Watch7

In addition to the Galaxy Watch7 series, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring, a cutting-edge health-tracking device that utilizes advanced algorithms to offer insights into sleep patterns, heart rate, and overall fitness.

The Galaxy Ring is said to include a feature called ‘My Vitality Score’, which combines data from sleep, activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to provide users with an assessment of their fitness levels. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring will offer a ‘Booster Card’ feature, providing personalized guidance to improve fitness.