OnePlus 9R OxygenOS Update Refreshes User Interface and Bolsters Security

OnePlus continues its commitment to user experience and security with a new OxygenOS update for the 9R. The update, rolling out in India with build number LE2101_14.0.0.601(EX01), introduces several notable user interface (UI) refinements and integrates the June 2024 Android security patch.

Key User Interface Changes

The OxygenOS update brings several subtle yet impactful UI tweaks to the OnePlus 9R:

Lock Screen Clock: Users now have the option to switch to a horizontal layout for the lock screen clock, offering a fresh aesthetic.

Quick Settings Volume Control: Volume adjustments can now be made directly from the Quick Settings panel, streamlining the process.

Lock Screen Pattern Privacy: An optional feature allows users to hide the track of their lock screen pattern, adding an extra layer of privacy.

In addition to these changes, the update also includes several improvements to system stability and window management functionality. Users can now adjust the size of floating windows by dragging their bottom edge and close mini windows with a simple upward swipe.

June 2024 Security Patch

Beyond UI enhancements, the OxygenOS update also brings the essential June 2024 Android security patch. This patch addresses a range of vulnerabilities and security issues, ensuring that OnePlus 9R users are protected against the latest threats.

Availability and Installation

The OxygenOS update is currently rolling out in India and will be available to users in other regions in the coming days. While OnePlus has not yet announced a specific schedule for global release, users can expect to receive the update soon.

Users can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System Update. If the update is available, they can download and install it directly on their device.

This OxygenOS update demonstrates OnePlus’ ongoing dedication to enhancing the user experience of the OnePlus 9R. While the UI changes may seem minor, they contribute to a more polished and user-friendly interface. The inclusion of the June 2024 security patch is also crucial for maintaining the device’s security.

OnePlus 9R users are encouraged to install the update as soon as it becomes available to benefit from the latest features and security enhancements.