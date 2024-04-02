Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Review – Durability Without Any Compromise!

In a market saturated with sleek and delicate smartphones designed for urban settings, there hasn’t been an affordable rugged option available. However, this is about to change with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy XCover7. This phone stands apart as a rugged alternative specifically created for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 caters to a distinct audience: those who require a phone capable of withstanding the rigors of a challenging work environment. Whether on construction sites or delivery routes, the XCover7 guarantees durability without compromising essential features. But can the Galaxy XCover7 live up to these promises? Let’s find out in our full review.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Design & Durability

The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 boasts a robust and rugged design. Its sturdy polycarbonate shell, reinforced corners, and thick rubber bumpers ensure a substantial feel and secure grip, even in wet or gloved hands. The textured back further enhances the phone’s grip.

This phone adheres to military-grade durability and is MIL-STD-810H certified for drop resistance. It also has an IP68 rating, making it dustproof and capable of surviving submersion in water for up to 30 minutes. Despite its durable exterior, Samsung has not compromised on ergonomics. The XCover7 strikes a balance between durability and usability with tactile buttons that are easy to locate and press, even with gloves on. The presence of a programmable XCover Key adds versatility, enabling users to quickly access their preferred apps or functions with a single press.

One major advantage is its rare removable battery, allowing for quick power swaps on long days, a feature that construction workers or field personnel might appreciate. Another important feature is the availability of POGO connectors, which enable various accessories to be connected to the phone.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Display

The Galaxy XCover7 is equipped with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display. While it may not deliver the most vibrant colors or high pixel density, it is specifically designed to provide exceptional readability in bright sunlight, a crucial feature for outdoor usage. The TFT technology ensures decent visibility even in strong sunlight, making it an ideal choice for users who frequently find themselves outdoors.

Although the display may not be as impressive as the OLED panels utilized in Samsung’s flagship devices, it still offers ample brightness and contrast for everyday activities. The display size strikes a perfect balance between portability and usability, making it suitable for users who prefer to operate their device with just one hand, without compromising on screen size.

One notable feature is its ability to support touch input while wearing gloves, which is particularly valuable for professionals who need to safeguard their hands. The phone also gets the coveted Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection which is greatly appreciated. While the standard 60Hz refresh rate may not be remarkable for gamers, it is more than sufficient for everyday tasks.

Software – OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14 OS

The Galaxy XCover7 runs on Samsung’s One UI 6.0, which is built on Android 14. This software experience is optimized for rugged use cases while still being familiar to users. Samsung’s One UI is well-known for its user-friendly interface and feature-rich experience, and the XCover7 lives up to that reputation. Despite its focus on durability, the software remains smooth and responsive with minimal bloatware and useful additions.

For business users who prioritize data protection, Samsung’s Knox security platform provides additional peace of mind. However, some users may miss the customization options that are available on other Samsung phones.

One notable feature of the XCover7 is the ability to customize the XCover Button. This allows users to map specific actions or applications for quick access, which is especially useful in outdoor scenarios where convenience is key. Furthermore, Samsung’s commitment to regular security updates ensures that the device remains protected against emerging threats for the next 5 years. The brand also offers a 24-month warranty, which should provide reassurance to potential buyers.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Performance

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expand further via a microSD card. While it may not match the processing power of high-end smartphones, the Galaxy XCover7 delivers satisfactory performance for everyday tasks and light multitasking. It handles common applications and tasks smoothly, providing a responsive user experience.

The XCover7 truly excels in durability and reliability. With its robust construction and IP68 rating, it is resistant to water, dust, and drops, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in challenging environments. Whether you’re navigating rough terrain or working in harsh conditions, you can rely on the Galaxy XCover7 to meet your demands.

The phone comes powered by a removable 4,050mAh battery which lasts close to 30 hours with mixed use. The usage numbers might seem low, but the flexibility of a removable battery is a big plus. One potential downside of a removable battery is that the XCover7 only supports 10W charging. Now using the supplied charger, the battery takes close to 2 hours for a full top-up.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Camera

In the realm of rugged smartphones, the focus is often on durability and functionality rather than camera performance. The Galaxy XCover7 adheres to this trend with its modest camera setup, which effectively fulfills its purpose without being the main attraction. With a single 50MP rear sensor, it captures enough detail and accurate colors. However, in low-light conditions, its performance noticeably declines, leading to more noise and a loss of detail.

As for the front-facing camera, it has a 5MP resolution and is suitable for video calls. While it may not be the ideal choice for photography enthusiasts, it adequately captures basic work-related photos.

Price, Variants and Where to Buy

Only Corporate and institutional customers can buy the Galaxy XCover7 at Samsung.com and from online EPP portal and For bulk purchases, customers can make enquiries by following this link. The product available in two editions – Standard and Enterprise, available at INR 27,208 and INR 27,530 respectively. The phone comes with a 1-year warranty on the standard edition and a 2-year warranty on the enterprise edition.

Samsung is offering 12 months subscription of Knox Suite on the Galaxy XCover7 Enterprise Edition, giving the users tools to secure, deploy, and manage devices throughout their life cycle.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Review – The Verdict

In a market dominated by fragile glass slabs, the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 stands out as a rugged alternative tailored for users who prioritize durability and reliability above all else. It excels in its core purpose with its robust construction, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810H certification, making it built to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures and harsh working environments.

While it may not boast the latest and greatest specifications, the XCover7 excels where it matters most: in real-world usability. From its ergonomic design and customizable XCover Key to its clean software and decent performance, every aspect of the device is geared towards enhancing the user experience in challenging conditions.

Ultimately, the XCover7 is a niche product that excels in a specific area. If durability and practicality are your top priorities, this phone is a solid option. However, if you’re looking for a well-rounded phone for everyday use, you might be better served by exploring other options in the market.

