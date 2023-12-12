Samsung Launches ‘New BigInnings’ for Enhanced Wedding Home Setups

Samsung has introduced the New BigInnings programme, aimed at assisting newlyweds in setting up their homes with a range of curated wedding packages. This programme, available in India, features packages of Samsung’s premium products, complemented by special services such as flexible installation options, a dedicated service consultant, and a celebration ceremony during installation. This initiative is accessible on Samsung.com until February 29, 2024, with EMI options starting from INR 6999 per month.

Key Highlights:

Curated wedding packages of Samsung’s premium products are available through the New BigInnings programme.

The programme includes special services like flexible installation, a dedicated service consultant, and a celebration ceremony.

Packages can be availed on Samsung.com until February 29, 2024, with EMI options starting at INR 6999/month.

A 7% discount is offered when purchasing three or more Samsung products.

Wedding packages are categorized under three themes: Smarter Living, Entertainment, and His & Her, each with three tiers: Premium, Elegant, and Modern.

The New BigInnings programme is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern lifestyles, offering a selection of Samsung products ranging from smartphones and wearables to TVs, refrigerators, microwaves, soundbars, washing machines, ACs, and more. Customers need to purchase at least three Samsung products to be eligible for this offer.

Speaking on this initiative, Sumit Walia, Senior Director at Samsung India, emphasized the company’s commitment to facilitating a premium lifestyle and smart living for consumers. He highlighted the significance of the programme in providing a memorable experience and seamless service for newlyweds as they embark on setting up their new life together.

Under this programme, there is a 7% discount available when buying three or more Samsung products. The curated wedding packages are divided into three themes: Smarter Living, Entertainment, and His & Her, each with three categories – Premium, Elegant, and Modern.

The Smarter Living theme includes AI-enabled lifestyle products like the Neo QLED TV, Frame TV, Family Hub refrigerator, and high-capacity washing machines. The Entertainment theme offers a range of in-home entertainment products, including Neo QLED TVs, WindFree AC, premium Soundbars, Microwaves, Galaxy Buds, and more. The His & Her theme provides a selection of products like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2