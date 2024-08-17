Samsung Mulls Over Revamping Galaxy S Series Nomenclature

The internet has been abuzz with discussions about Google’s recently revamped smartphone naming scheme, even though it seems quite logical. There’s the standard Pixel 9, followed by two Pro models in different sizes, and a premium Pro Fold. Now it appears Samsung may be following suit, considering a similar naming strategy for their forthcoming Galaxy S series.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Rechristened as S26 Note

An insider on X has hinted that Samsung may rename the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra to the Galaxy S26 Note. This potential shift would emphasize the device’s built-in S Pen feature, a staple of the Note series.

Galaxy S26+ May Evolve into S26 Pro

In addition, there are whispers that the Galaxy S26+ might be rebranded as the Galaxy S26 Pro. This possible change could be in response to the rising popularity of Pro models in the smartphone world, and Samsung’s intention to include this designation in their product range.

Early Days for These Rumors

It’s crucial to remember that these are just rumors at this stage. The original source even suggests that Samsung is only exploring these changes, rather than having made a definitive decision. It’s too early to say for certain whether these changes will come to fruition.

The Naming Game: Your Thoughts?

What do you make of these potential name changes? Do you find S26 Ultra or S26 Note more appealing? S26+ or S26 Pro? Feel free to share your thoughts and preferences in the comments below. It will be interesting to see how Samsung ultimately decides to brand their future Galaxy S series devices and how consumers respond to these changes.

As the tech world awaits Samsung’s official announcements, the possibility of these naming conventions becoming reality adds another layer of anticipation for the Galaxy S26 series. Regardless of the final nomenclature, Samsung’s continuous innovation and commitment to pushing technological boundaries is sure to be at the forefront of their upcoming flagship devices.