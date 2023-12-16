Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4 Series: A New Era of AI-Enabled PCs

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has launched the Galaxy Book4 Series, including the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360. This new lineup features advanced AI capabilities, enhanced performance, and improved connectivity, marking a significant step in the evolution of Samsung’s PC offerings.

Key Highlights:

The series introduces the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU for improved productivity.

Enhanced display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, Vision Booster, and anti-reflective properties.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for high-quality gaming and creative experiences.

Samsung Knox security chip for improved data privacy and security.

Advanced connectivity and interactive features for a seamless multi-device experience.

The Galaxy Book4 series is designed to optimize productivity and creativity. The new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor offers a combination of a faster CPU, a higher-performance GPU, and an added NPU, facilitating a range of AI capabilities. This advancement is supported by Intel’s AI PC Acceleration program and over 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), enhancing productivity tools and creative applications.

For gamers and creatives, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU provides an elevated experience, supported by NVIDIA Studio technology and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for enhanced image quality in over 500 ray-traced games and applications.

The series also emphasizes user comfort and efficiency. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra, for instance, features an advanced cooling system for reduced heat and noise, alongside increased power efficiency and a fast-charging capability.

Security is a key focus, with the introduction of the Samsung Knox security chip, providing chipset-level protection and supplementing existing security measures in partnership with Intel and Microsoft.

The display technology in the Galaxy Book4 series is a standout feature. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers clear contrast and vivid colors, enhanced by Vision Booster and anti-reflective technology. All models now include a touchscreen, aligning the user experience with other Galaxy devices.

Audio quality is also a priority, with AKG Quad speakers and Dolby Atmos, paired with dual microphones featuring bi-directional AI noise canceling. The series supports seamless connectivity across multiple devices, including Galaxy smartphones and tablets, through features like Auto Switch and LE Audio8.

Additional features include a large touchpad, a variety of ports, and a slim, portable design. The series also introduces Samsung Studio for video creation and Photo Remaster on Samsung Gallery for PC, enhancing the creative capabilities of users.

The Galaxy Book4 series will be available starting January 2024 in select markets, including Korea. The models come in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver, with a focus on using recycled materials in their construction.

For more details, visit Samsung’s official website.