Indkal Technologies Launches Wobble TWS Earbuds

Indkal Technologies, a player in the tech industry, has expanded its product line by introducing the Wobble brand in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) category. The Wobble TWS earbuds are available in classic black and white colors and offer four distinct models. The product is set at a starting price of INR 1199.

Key Highlights:

One of the standout models in the Wobble range is the ‘Beans’ earbuds. These earbuds feature a 12mm driver unit, offering up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge. They are designed with features like ultra-low latency mode, Bluetooth 5.3 with Fast Pair technology, and both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Dynamic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

The Wobble TWS lineup is further enhanced by incorporating the Dynamic Audio Tuning (DAT) Chip for improved audio processing and includes a user-friendly voice control feature. The earbuds are also equipped with 3D virtual surround sound and boast an IP55 rating, ensuring resistance to water and dust.

For added convenience, the Wobble Beans feature intuitive touch controls for managing music and calls. They also support fast charging, offering 100 minutes of playback with just a 15-minute charge.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, commented on the launch, saying, “Wobble represents a fast-paced, active, and fun lifestyle, encompassing a wide range of activities. It embodies the rhythm of life and the spirit of innovation, reflecting the diverse beats of India.”

The Wobble TWS earbuds are positioned for individuals looking for innovative and connected audio experiences. They are available for purchase on leading retail sites from 10 December onwards.