Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Series with Enhanced AI Capabilities

Samsung Electronics has officially launched its latest smartphones – the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24, integrating advanced Galaxy AI technology for an enhanced user experience. This development marks a significant advancement in the company’s smartphone technology, focusing on improved communication, creative tools, and security.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 Series features innovative AI technology for barrier-free communication and creative expression.

Enhanced communication tools include Live Translate for real-time voice and text translations, and Interpreter for instant translation in live conversations.

The ProVisual Engine in the Galaxy S24 series enhances image capturing and editing, supported by the new 5x optical zoom lens and improved Nightography capabilities.

New search capabilities with Google, enabling intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search.

The Galaxy S24 series boasts advanced security features and privacy controls, along with environmentally sustainable design choices.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” stated TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”

Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence to enhance communication. Features like Live Translate enable two-way, real-time voice and text translations within the native app, while Interpreter facilitates instant translation in live conversations. Chat Assist improves conversational tones in messages and social media captions, and Samsung Keyboard can translate messages in real-time in 13 languages.

The Galaxy S24 series also revolutionizes online search with the introduction of gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google, allowing users to initiate searches directly from the screen with simple gestures.

In terms of creativity, the ProVisual Engine in the Galaxy S24 series transforms image capturing abilities. The Quad Tele System and 50MP sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra enable high-quality zoom and Nightography capabilities. Innovative AI editing tools and Super HDR enhance the photography experience.

The series also features significant improvements in gaming, display, and overall performance. The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy delivers efficient AI processing, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber for optimal thermal control.

Security and privacy are paramount in the Galaxy S24 series, protected by Samsung Knox and featuring enhanced data protection and encryption. The Knox Matrix vision for a secure, connected, and password-less future is advanced with passkeys.

Environmental sustainability is a key focus, with the Galaxy S24 series incorporating recycled materials in various components. The company has set a goal to incorporate at least one recycled material in every module of every mobile product by 2030.

Lastly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame for enhanced durability, and all three models come in earth mineral-inspired color tones, with additional colors available online.