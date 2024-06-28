Samsung’s New Galaxy Watches and Buds: What We Know So Far

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest wearables at the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10th. Leaked press renders, courtesy of Evan Blass, provide a sneak peek into the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7, Buds3, and Buds3 Pro.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: A Rugged Design for the Adventurous

The Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a robust design, possibly incorporating sapphire and titanium for durability. Its standout features include three buttons, one of which appears to be a rotating crown, housed in a round outer case. This design suggests a smartwatch geared towards active users and outdoor enthusiasts.

Galaxy Watch7: A Sleek and Stylish Smartwatch

In contrast, the Galaxy Watch7 sports a clean, circular design, maintaining the classic aesthetic of Samsung’s smartwatch lineup. While details are scarce, leaked renders hint at a new olive green color option, alongside the traditional silver and gold variants.

Galaxy Buds Embrace Stems, Spark Controversy

Samsung’s decision to incorporate stems into its latest Galaxy Buds has sparked debate among tech enthusiasts. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro is expected to feature an in-ear design with silicone tips, akin to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds3 appears to adopt an open-ear design, similar to the AirPods 3.

Galaxy Unpacked: A Showcase of Innovation

The July 10th Unpacked event promises to be a major showcase for Samsung, with the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and the new Ring device also expected to make their debut. As anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts eagerly await official details and specifications for these exciting new products.